fox5dc.com
Man charged with killing 1 person, injuring another in Rockville stabbings
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police in Montgomery County arrested a man for two separate stabbings that happened in Rockville on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, the first stabbing was reported to police around 9:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Hungerford Drive. Once at the scene, officers found a...
Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Abduct Woman In Fairfax County: Police
Authorities are on high alert after there was a new incident involving a man attempting to abduct a woman in Virginia. Police said that officers were at the scene at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there was a reported attempted abduction in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.
NBC Washington
‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident
A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
fox5dc.com
Woman killed, man injured in domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt, after a deadly domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County, police say. According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in Mount Vernon. Police say at the...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
WUSA
Toddler shot in Prince George's County apartment complex
The 18-month-old female victim is in stable condition, police said. Authorities said it is too early to say whether the shooting was accidental.
Stafford robbery suspects arrested for Facebook date scheme
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, two men met two women at a Super 8 motel room on the night of Friday, Sept. 2 for a double date arranged over Facebook. While the four were in the room, they heard a knock on the door and someone announce "room service."
Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police are on the lookout for a man armed with a knife accused of trying to take a woman in Falls Church. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Arlington Blvd in Falls Church. According to police, the...
mocoshow.com
Update: Adult Male Arrested and Charged With First-Degree Murder in Connection With Rockville Stabbings
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Scorpio Alexander Standfield (unknown address) with two separate stabbings; one a homicide, that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on Hungerford Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockville City...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
NBC Washington
Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police
A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after shooting fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
EMMITSBURG, Md. - A man in Frederick County is in police custody after being accused of shooting fireworks at a crowd, hitting someone with their car, and running from police on Saturday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision and a possible...
fox5dc.com
Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the Prince William County police chief discussing violent crimes. Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night. The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive,...
WJLA
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
Leesburg police: Suspicious incident involving child
Leesburg police said they were investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Evans Ridge Apartments.
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting, killing man stopped at traffic light in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was posted in October 2018 following the shooting. A 26-year-old D.C. man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and killing a man whose car was stopped at a traffic light in a busy area of Northeast Washington in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Fairfax Police investigating attempted abduction in West Falls Church
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man's grasp.
