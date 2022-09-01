Read full article on original website
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
wccsradio.com
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
Authorities said they seized methamphetamine worth more than $22,000 and arrested two people when they carried out a search warrant Wednesday on a Seventh Street Extension home in New Kensington. Jason A. Wood, 51, and Tara Sue Gamble, 39, face felony and misdemeanor drug charges. They were arraigned Thursday, and...
butlerradio.com
Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from Clarion County earlier this weekend. According to our news partners at WPXI, 15-year-old Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg around 12:30pm on Saturday. Officials say Janis is five feet one inches tall, weighs approximately 116 pounds, and...
A Verona woman who is on parole for stabbing a man outside a Westmoreland County strip club in 2018 is back behind bars on attempted homicide charges stemming from a fight in East Huntingdon, according to court papers. State police said Kristin M. Kruel, 26, of Verona, handed a pistol...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A massive drug bust in Wilkinsburg led to felony charges against two people. In June 2022, Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills detectives and narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into 57-year-old Douglas Curry. That same month, police said Curry was stopped...
butlerradio.com
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
wccsradio.com
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for today for a Shelocta man charged with setting a house on fire in August of 2021. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovsky entered a guilty plea to a charge of arson with danger of death or bodily injury on August 5th of this year. Other charges, including reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea agreement. The charges stemmed from a fire set on August 9th of 2021 at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Fire crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as the home was on a hillside.
Pitt News
Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Litchfield Tower A. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral. Friday, August 26. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 68-year-old woman was shot while sitting on her porch in McKeesport, authorities said. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Craig Street at approximately 5:26 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman who...
A New Kensington man was accused of being a drug dealer by police after nearly 2 ounces of crack cocaine was seized from his home during a raid. Alonzo Fuller, 42, of the 100 block of Catalpa Street faces a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wccsradio.com
An Indiana man faces assault charges after an incident last Friday. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of multiple people being assaulted by one person. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Vance Sykes, was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkenness through Magisterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A woman who told investigators that she “wasn’t going to be hit by a man” is charged with homicide in connection with a shooting Thursday at an East Hills housing complex, according to a criminal complaint filed against her. Toddia Smiley, 25, of East Hills, said she...
explorejeffersonpa.com
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly assaulting a man at an area racetrack in July. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Dominic Thomas Camise, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, August 24:
Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from Slippery Rock Township.
explore venango
KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A teen girl is dead after a shooting in the city of Duquesne. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police and medics were sent to the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue at around 5:13 p.m. Authorities found a victim, later identified as 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, shot at...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police taped off a crime scene around a tent near the Rachel Carson Bridge after a man was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said first responders in the area of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh around noon. Police said he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.After speaking with witnesses, police said officers detained a person on the North Side. Investigators had an area around a tent taped off with multiple evidence markers on the ground. A grill, chairs, plastic cups and coolers could be seen around the tent, and a propane tank was spotted inside. It's unclear what was happening before the shooting. When asked if the tent was a place where people who are homeless were staying or if it was some sort of tailgate from the Backyard Brawl, police said "it is not from a tailgate."Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
