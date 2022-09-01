PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police taped off a crime scene around a tent near the Rachel Carson Bridge after a man was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said first responders in the area of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh around noon. Police said he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.After speaking with witnesses, police said officers detained a person on the North Side. Investigators had an area around a tent taped off with multiple evidence markers on the ground. A grill, chairs, plastic cups and coolers could be seen around the tent, and a propane tank was spotted inside. It's unclear what was happening before the shooting. When asked if the tent was a place where people who are homeless were staying or if it was some sort of tailgate from the Backyard Brawl, police said "it is not from a tailgate."Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO