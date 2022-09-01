ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning, PA

Tribune-Review

Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer

A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
wccsradio.com

ARSONIST SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON

A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
SHELOCTA, PA
Kittanning, PA
Kittanning, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Search for Missing Teen

Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from Clarion County earlier this weekend. According to our news partners at WPXI, 15-year-old Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg around 12:30pm on Saturday. Officials say Janis is five feet one inches tall, weighs approximately 116 pounds, and...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating, one hospitalized after shooting in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.
MCKEESPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

SHELOCTA MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON TO BE SENTENCED TODAY

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for today for a Shelocta man charged with setting a house on fire in August of 2021. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovsky entered a guilty plea to a charge of arson with danger of death or bodily injury on August 5th of this year. Other charges, including reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea agreement. The charges stemmed from a fire set on August 9th of 2021 at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Fire crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as the home was on a hillside.
SHELOCTA, PA
Pitt News

Police Blotter: Aug. 25 – Aug. 31

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Litchfield Tower A. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral. Friday, August 26. Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, LIQUOR LAW VIOLATION

An Indiana man faces assault charges after an incident last Friday. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of multiple people being assaulted by one person. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Vance Sykes, was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkenness through Magisterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Charge Suspect Accused of Assaulting Man at Area Racetrack

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly assaulting a man at an area racetrack in July. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Dominic Thomas Camise, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, August 24:
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women

KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
KITTANNING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate crime scene at tent near Rachel Carson Bridge after shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police taped off a crime scene around a tent near the Rachel Carson Bridge after a man was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said first responders in the area of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh around noon. Police said he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.After speaking with witnesses, police said officers detained a person on the North Side.  Investigators had an area around a tent taped off with multiple evidence markers on the ground. A grill, chairs, plastic cups and coolers could be seen around the tent, and a propane tank was spotted inside. It's unclear what was happening before the shooting. When asked if the tent was a place where people who are homeless were staying or if it was some sort of tailgate from the Backyard Brawl, police said "it is not from a tailgate."Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA

