The Class 1A #9 ranked Pella Christian football team ran all over the city of Panora Friday night, as they steamrolled Panorama 61-3 in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Panthers actually got the scoring started in the game by nailing a 42-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead, but it would be all Eagles the rest of the way. Pella Christian got 64-yard touchdown runs on their first two offensive plays of the game from running back Benny Schirz and quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski. Kacmarynski then extended the 1st quarter lead to 21-3 with a 45-yard rushing score. Once again mirroring the yardage, Peyton Ritzert got in on the score action with a 45-yard touchdown. Kacmarynski added a third rushing touchdown, with a 41-yard quarterback keeper midway through the second quarter, before Benny Schirz closed out the half with a 74-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 42-3.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO