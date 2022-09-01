Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Cross Country Wins Urbandale Invitational, Boys Third
The Indianola girls cross country team won their second meet this week, this time taking first place at the Urbandale Invitational scoring 40 team points, while the boys took home a third place finish. Gracie Foster again had a stellar finish, earning a 2nd place spot, while the Indians had...
kniakrls.com
NCMP Swimmers Stay Undefeated, Two Pella Athletes Contributing to Varsity
The NCMP Aquagirls won the Grinnell Invite last week, defeating Indianola, Grinnell, and Vinton-Shellsburg, starting the season with a 7-0 record. Pella swimmer Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 50 yard freestyle (26.47 seconds), 4th on the 500 yard freestyle (6:26.45), and on the 2nd place 200 yard medley relay (28.52 leg of 1:59.89 total) and 400 yard freestyle relay (58.73 leg of 3:58.38 total).
kniakrls.com
Tulip City Cross Country Teams All Place 2nd at Dutch Invitational
The four Tulip City cross country teams all placed runner-up in their respective divisions at the Pella Dutch Cross Country Invitational held Saturday morning at Central College. Pella’s #3 in 3A boys and #5 girls were both narrow 2nd place team finishers to #2 North Polk and #17 ADM respectively...
kniakrls.com
Central Women’s Golf 2nd at Norse-Kohawk Invitational, Men’s Golf 7th at Transylvania Fall Invitational
Central’s Underwood Sizzles with Women’s Golf Record. Holing a 20-foot putt to cap a birdie-birdie finish, Central College’s Delaney Underwood scorched Dike’s Fox Ridge Golf Course Sunday with a school-record 3-under-par 69 to take medalist honors at the 36-hole Norse-Kohawk Invitational. Underwood topped her career-best score...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Splits Matches At Atlantic
The class 4A #10 Knoxville Volleyball Squad split its four matches going 2-2 at the Atlantic Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers started the day by defeating class 1A #14 Council Bluffs St. Albert in two sets 21/19 and 21/16. Knoxville lost the middle two matches to Treynor in two sets 21/15, and 21/16 and to Grandview Christian 21/15, and 21/14 before rebounding over the host Trojans in two sets 21/12 and 21/15. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls have become in tune with each other to the point, they are self coaching, and talking about things in the huddle that Keitges would have.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Sports Saturday Results
The Simpson Storm women’s athletics programs had multiple teams in action Saturday. The Storm women’s soccer team fell 4-1 to St. Catherine’s, the women’s tennis team fell to Truman 7-2, and the volleyball squad went 1-1 on the day taking down Ripon 3-1 and falling to Whitewater 3-0. Find full results below.
kniakrls.com
Central Cross Country Teams Cruise to Wins at Home Invitational on Friday
The Central College men’s cross country team took five of the first six spots, while the women’s team collected seven of the top 10 finished, as both teams cruised to easy wins in the Central Dutch Invitational Friday evening. The Central men’s team finished with 19 points, followed...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk golf results from Waukee Northwest Invite
Three Norwalk golfers shot rounds of 76 on Thursday, September 1, to help the Warriors place fifth out of nine teams in the Waukee Northwest Boys Invitational. The meet was held at The Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk. Norwalk seniors Cael Sherwood and Braden Nicholson, along with sophomore Grady Sigrist,...
kniakrls.com
Pella Football Team Frustrated by Comets
An early drive with promise turned into trouble and the Pella football team was never able to answer as they fell to North Polk 24-7, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday. The first series of plays for the Dutch after the opening kickoff seemed promising as they drove 75 yards down field into the red zone, only for a tipped pass to turn into a Comets interceptions. North Polk would score eight plays later with relative ease, and as Pella started their second drive with momentum, a fumble in their own territory set up the home team for another score, and a 14-0 deficit hung on the board until a field goal as the half expired turned it into a three score lead.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville’s Caldwell To Be Inducted Into Buena Vista HoF
Knoxville native Rick Caldwell will be inducted into the Buena Vista University Athletics Hall of Fame for both his coaching accomplishments and his career as a student-athlete. Caldwell was a one-time State qualifier for the Panthers in the 167 pound weight class in 1985. After graduation he went to Buena Vista where as a varsity competitor, he earned an Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in 1990, received All-American honors in 1989 and 1990, and was a valuable member of the conference championship teams of 1987, 1988, and 1990. In addition to his impressive career as an athlete, Caldwell has coached nine Waverly-Shell Rock High School teams to state championships. He has also earned five traditional titles, along with four dual-meet crowns during his coaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock. The induction will take place during Buena Vista’s homecoming festivities on October 2nd.
kniakrls.com
BGM Runs Away From Twin Cedars
The Twin Cedars Football Squad fell to BGM 72-6 on Friday. The Sabers were down 16-0 in the 2nd quarter but the bottom dropped out and it became a long night. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports they had several defensive stops early., but could not get the offense going until late when Kasey Clark scored. Parker added Noah Fee played well defensively getting an interception and making several defensive stops. Twin Cedars is 0-3 and will face off against Grandview Christian next week.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Football Dominates Panorama 61-3
The Class 1A #9 ranked Pella Christian football team ran all over the city of Panora Friday night, as they steamrolled Panorama 61-3 in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Panthers actually got the scoring started in the game by nailing a 42-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead, but it would be all Eagles the rest of the way. Pella Christian got 64-yard touchdown runs on their first two offensive plays of the game from running back Benny Schirz and quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski. Kacmarynski then extended the 1st quarter lead to 21-3 with a 45-yard rushing score. Once again mirroring the yardage, Peyton Ritzert got in on the score action with a 45-yard touchdown. Kacmarynski added a third rushing touchdown, with a 41-yard quarterback keeper midway through the second quarter, before Benny Schirz closed out the half with a 74-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 42-3.
kniakrls.com
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
kniakrls.com
Chances Slip Away In Knoxville Loss To Oskaloosa
It was a frustrating night full of penalties and opportunities left on the table for the Knoxville Football Squad in a 28-6 loss to Oskaloosa on Friday night heard on 95.3 KNIA. The tone seemed to be set early as Andon Trout took the opening kickoff 70 yards to seemingly set up Knoxville 1st and ten from the 30 yard line, but a block in back penalty ruined the Panthers field position. Oskaloosa meanwhile exploited Knoxville’s defense for 288 yards through the air on three of the four scores. Knoxville’s only score was a Ruger Kendall one yard run set up by a 38 yard strike from Noah Keefer to Koby Higginbotham to set the Panthers up at the Oskaloosa one yard line. Coach Matt Dunkin was most frustrated with the amount of penalties that cost his team valuable field position the entire game.
kniakrls.com
Trojans Opens New Stadium with a Win over Interstate-35
The Pleasantville Trojans football team opened the gates to the new Pleasantville Stadium, with a big 27-14 win over Interstate-35 on Friday night. After stumbling out of the gates last week at Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville bounced back to avenge their 2021 loss to the Roadrunners. Trojans head coach Mack Jorth knew that after last week his team would need to be better in all areas of the game to compete with Interstate-35, and his team responded by ending Interstate-35’s four-year winning streak in the series.
kniakrls.com
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
kniakrls.com
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.
kniakrls.com
Central Football Kicks Off 2022 Season Today
Another chapter in the storied history of the Central College football team begins today in Pella. The 14th-ranked Dutch will open the 2022 season at home against St. Olaf. The two teams squared off in Minnesota one year ago, and Central’s 46-27 victory was a springboard to a record-setting 12-1 season that stretched all the way to the national quarterfinals.
kniakrls.com
Central College Sports Saturday Results
Ketchum Throws Four TD Passes in Central Football Opening Win. Some big-play strikes in quarterback Brady Ketchum’s starting debut carried Central College to a 44-13 season-opening win over St. Olaf College (Minn.) Saturday. It was the 18th consecutive regular-season victory for the Dutch, ranked No. 14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. Central completes its non-conference slate with another home game next Saturday against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 1 p.m. at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. In the teams’ only previous meeting, the Blugolds were 28-21 winners in a first-round NCAA Division III playoff game at Pella. Wis.-Eau Claire got a 24-yard TD pass from Harry Roubidoux to Nicholas Kudick with 24 seconds left Saturday to rally at home past Loras College 30-27.
kniakrls.com
Newton Trips Up PCM 27-13 in Football
The PCM Mustangs hung around but couldn’t quite pull off a win against the Newton Cardinals Friday night in Monroe. Newton topped the Mustangs in their home opener 27-13. The win by Newton put the Cardinals at 2-0 overall while the Mustangs fall to 1-1 for the season. Newton...
