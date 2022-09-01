Read full article on original website
Related
wccsradio.com
OX HILL FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, PRINCESS
While the Indiana County Fair ended on Saturday, community fair season kicks into gear this week with the Ox Hill Community Fair. (Ox Hill Fair Queen Alyanna Hoffman and her sister, Ox Hill Fair Princess Kaydance Hoffman. Photo courtesy Ox Hill Fair) Last night, the Ox Hill Community Fair crowned...
wccsradio.com
FRY, BERZONSKY LEAD INDIANA CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS AT UHER INVITATIONAL
The Indiana cross country teams traveled to California University of Pennsylvania for the Marty Uher Invitational on Saturday. The Indiana girls placed 6th in the A/AA race out of 22 teams. Addy Fry led Indiana with a 19th place finish out of 222 runners. Chloe Hain placed 24th, Rachel Gill placed 29th, Belinda Liu placed 50th and Emmy Davis placed 53rd to round out Indiana’s scoring.
wccsradio.com
IUP NAMED TO PRINCETON REVIEW GUIDEBOOK FOR 22ND YEAR
Once again, Indiama University of Pennsylvania has been selected for the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” Guidebook. According to a news release from the university, IUP was praised by the guidebook’s editors for “delivering on its promises” of affordability and quality programs. The list was compiled by interviews with students, with ranking taking place in eight categories. One area where IUP received high praise was its Health Services department, which merited special recognition as one of the “Best Health Services” ranking in the guidebook. Twenty five universities in the guidebook received that designation.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccsradio.com
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
wccsradio.com
GREENSTEIN OPTIMISTC FOR FUTURE OF STATE SYSTEM
In a new blog welcoming in the start of the academic year, State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein writes of his optimism for the future of the state-owned university system, and says he is looking forward to beginning to visit the schools in person, which has been rare since the start of the pandemic. Hinting of some health issues, Greenstein writes that he is “greyer, probably a little shorter, and maybe moving more stiffly.” He recently visited Slippery Rock.
wccsradio.com
AERIAL FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR INDIANA COUNTY
Many people celebrate Labor Day with picnics and other outdoor activities, but those may be scrubbed as rain is expected across the area today and that could cause some flooding. The National Weather Service has issued an Aerial Flood Watch that will remain in effect through today until 11:00 tonight...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CONTROLLED BURN, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER CALLS ON SUNDAY
Indiana County’s first responders had a busy day on Sunday with several different types of calls reported. The earliest call was at 12:30 AM as a vehicle fire was reported on Church Road in Canoe Township. Marion Center and Rossiter fire departments and State Police from the Punxsy barracks were dispatched. Few details are available on the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccsradio.com
ARSONIST SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
wccsradio.com
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, LIQUOR LAW VIOLATION
An Indiana man faces assault charges after an incident last Friday. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of multiple people being assaulted by one person. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Vance Sykes, was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkenness through Magisterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wccsradio.com
CARL H. STILES, 90
Carl H. Stiles, 90, of Penn Run, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his home. Born in Ebensburg on April 23, 1932, he was a son of the late Clyde Stiles and Agnes (Downey) Stiles. He was widowed after 54 years of marriage from Helen (Slanoc) Stiles, who died, October 13, 2011.
Comments / 0