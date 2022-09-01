Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th
Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River
A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years
I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
observer-me.com
7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed
There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns
A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
WGME
Dozens of abused and neglected beagles arrive in Maine to find new homes
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here," said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
It Starts Officially on Sept. 22nd, but Meteorological Fall Starts Now
My mother always says September is when everything changes. The opening and closing of camp is kind of the benchmark for the spring, summer, and fall. In spring we start opening, summer we enjoy, fall we close. But there comes a point where we have to stop staying out there because it's simply too cold. Mom always says it's like someone "shut a door". And then it's just chilly.
Here’s How to Win Tickets to See Ghost With Mastadon in Bangor, Maine
September is going to be a rock-fueled month. Ghost will be performing at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, on Tuesday, September 13. Mastadon will be performing, too. We've got your chance to win tickets!. So how can you win?. If you're reading this on our app, all you...
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday September 4, 2022 at 6pm.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Hurry and Try These Route 1 Clam Stand Maine Favorites Before Summer Ends
It seems like we just "opened the gates" for not only the tourist season in Maine, but summer in general. And even though we're still getting blessed with some decent weather (including some humid days earlier this week), the unofficial end to summer is here. It's already time for Labor Day weekend, believe it or not.
Why Did Luke Combs Play A “Free” Show In Bangor Maine?
Luke Combs is a true country mega star. In just a few years, he has had a string of over a dozen number one hit, done a number of notable TV appearances, and won several awards (CMAs, ACMs, Billboard Music Awards). Even with all those accomplishments, he remains a down to earth family man who loves his fans. All that rolled together is probably why so many people love Luke Combs.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0