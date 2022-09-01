ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Hill, ME

Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th

Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
BANGOR, ME
Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River

A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WISCASSET, ME
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years

I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
MAINE STATE
7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed

There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
MAINE STATE
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns

A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
MAINE STATE
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
AUGUSTA, ME
Dozens of abused and neglected beagles arrive in Maine to find new homes

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here," said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
MAINE STATE
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
It Starts Officially on Sept. 22nd, but Meteorological Fall Starts Now

My mother always says September is when everything changes. The opening and closing of camp is kind of the benchmark for the spring, summer, and fall. In spring we start opening, summer we enjoy, fall we close. But there comes a point where we have to stop staying out there because it's simply too cold. Mom always says it's like someone "shut a door". And then it's just chilly.
MAINE STATE
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
MAINE STATE
Why Did Luke Combs Play A “Free” Show In Bangor Maine?

Luke Combs is a true country mega star. In just a few years, he has had a string of over a dozen number one hit, done a number of notable TV appearances, and won several awards (CMAs, ACMs, Billboard Music Awards). Even with all those accomplishments, he remains a down to earth family man who loves his fans. All that rolled together is probably why so many people love Luke Combs.
BANGOR, ME
