Video: NYPD Officer Punches Woman In Face

Video has surfaced, showing an NYPD officer punching a woman in the face during an incident in Harlem.

Cops were arresting 22-year-old Elvin James when 19-year-old Tamani Crum tried to intervene. The video shows an officer punching her in the face.She was then arrested for assault and resisting arrest.

Some are now calling for the officer to be disciplined or fired. The family of Crum also says they’re considering legal action.

