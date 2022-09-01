Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed itMichelle HallCumming, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford scores in final minute to best North Cobb
BUFORD, Ga. - Justice Haynes ran for 206 yards and all three touchdowns for Buford Friday night as the Wolves took down North Cobb, 21-14. Haynes got the Wolves on the board at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter with a 41-yard sprint, followed by a 51-yard scamper four minutes later to give Buford a 14-0 lead. After neither team scored for the remainder of the half, North Cobb finally broke through with a 21-yard touchdown catch by David Mbadinga with 1:34 to play in the third quarter.
accesswdun.com
Football: Wildcats set new mark in rout Adairsville
TIGER Ga. — The rumors of a struggling Rabun County offense were just that -- rumors. The Class A Division 1 fourth-ranked Wildcats set a new program-record in points after routing Class 3A 10th-ranked Adairsville 72-36 Friday night at Frank Snyder Stadium. The 72 points surpassed the old mark...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson slowly runs past St. Pius, 23-0
JEFFERSON, Ga. — It wasn't pretty, but Jefferson will take it. The Dragons (2-1) committed nine penalties for 94 yards and fumbled three snaps but still managed to shut out St. Pius X, 23-0, Friday night at Jefferson's Memorial Stadium. Jefferson had a shot to jump up 10-0 in...
accesswdun.com
Football: Gainesville rallies to beat Monroe Area
MONROE, Ga. - Gainesville scored the only points in the second half to beat Monroe Area in come-from-behind fashion Friday night, 23-13. After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Red Elephants clawed back to a 13-10 deficit by halftime. From there, Baxter Wright found Sky Niblett for a 24-yard pitch and catch to take the lead for the first time at 16-13 before Niam Cheeks iced the game with a touchdown rush from one yard out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Football: North Forsyth erases two 10-point deficits to beat West Forsyth
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Despite multiple turnovers, it was a pick six from North Forsyth's Mason Lawson that gave the Raiders a 28-24 win over West Forsyth Friday night in Raider Valley. The Raiders had already given up a pick six and a scoop-and-score to the Wolverines, both of which...
accesswdun.com
Football: Stephens Co. defense stuffs Branch in 27-11 win
TOCCOA, Ga. — Stephens County coach Wes Tankersley smiled when asked about his super senior Cam Lacey. “I sure am glad he’s on our side,” he said moments after watching his Indians hold off Flowery Branch 27-11 on Friday at The Reservation. The Falcons (2-1) had contained...
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County routs Franklin County 48-0
DAHLONEGA, Ga. - Lumpkin County scored 41 first half points on their way to the first 3-0 start in 20 years Friday night as they took down Franklin County 48-0 at the Burial Grounds. Cooper Scott got things going for the Indians with 8:48 to play in the first with...
accesswdun.com
Football: 35-point underdog Broncos stun Cedar Shoals for 1st-ever region win
ATHENS, Ga. — East Forsyth needed just one try to get its first-ever region win as a program. The Broncos rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Cedar Shoals 22-14 on Friday on the road in both teams’ Region 8-4A openers. It may have been the biggest upset...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Fred "Dennis" Carpenter
Fred "Dennis" Carpenter was born January 3, 1943 and grew up in Baldwin, Georgia. He was the son of the late Roy Lee Carpenter and Lorene Boling Carpenter. He graduated from North Habersham High School in 1960. He attended Truett-McConnell University and Bob Jones University, where he studied Music and Business Administration.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries
One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
accesswdun.com
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
accesswdun.com
Thomas Scott Hiers Scott Hiers
Thomas Scott Hiers 62, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday September 3, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County
A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
accesswdun.com
Katheryn Humphries London
Katherine was born on March 13, 1931 to Allie & Genevie Humphries of Cleveland, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents: Allie & Genevie Humphries, her husband Verner London and brothers and Sisters: Winford Humphries, Marie (Arvil) Seabolt , Everene (Arther) Stover, JB (Flora) Humphries, Reeves (Ginny) Humphries, and Barnett (Betty) Humphries. And, granddaughter Betty Fortner.
accesswdun.com
John Stephen Moak
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. John Stephen Moak, age 76 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, September 3, 2022. Mr. Moak was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee a son of the late Charles and Willie Ruth Glover Moak, received his Bachelor Degree in Chemistry from the University of Tennessee, was a retired Chemist with West Point Stephens, a member of Talmo Baptist Church and The Gideons International, Jackson West Camp.
accesswdun.com
Joseph C. White
Joseph C. White 92, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday September 4, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
accesswdun.com
Former GSP Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered Sept. 11 in White County
White County resident Benny Bridges dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives. Bridges died Thursday, Sept. 1, at age 82 following an extended illness. Born in Madison County, he was a member of the Commerce...
accesswdun.com
Geraldine Maney Simmons
Mrs. Geraldine Maney Simmons, age 73 of Fowlertown Road, Toccoa passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Tommy Maney and Willie Mae Ballenger Maney, she was born April 25, 1949 in Banks County, Georgia having lived most of her life in Stephens County. She was a homemaker. She loved her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved listening to old gospel music and loved to shop. She attended Christ Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert “Junior” Simmons and by three siblings, Doris Lewallen, Dianne Tyra and David Maney.
accesswdun.com
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office to hold 4th Annual Bushbond
Get your running shoes ready. The 4th Annual Stephens County Sheriff’s Bushbond will take place in Toccoa on September 24. The Bushbond is part of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office annual fundraiser for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and is a 10k and 5k run followed by a brief awards ceremony.
accesswdun.com
Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen
A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
Comments / 0