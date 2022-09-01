BUFORD, Ga. - Justice Haynes ran for 206 yards and all three touchdowns for Buford Friday night as the Wolves took down North Cobb, 21-14. Haynes got the Wolves on the board at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter with a 41-yard sprint, followed by a 51-yard scamper four minutes later to give Buford a 14-0 lead. After neither team scored for the remainder of the half, North Cobb finally broke through with a 21-yard touchdown catch by David Mbadinga with 1:34 to play in the third quarter.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO