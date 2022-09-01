Read full article on original website
Antony’s Potential Manchester United Shirt Number Revealed
Antony signed for Manchester United on deadline day and his shirt number has now potentially been revealed.
NBC Sports
Ten Hag hails Manchester United spirit, lauds Antony; Rashford praises ‘togetherness’
Erik ten Hag was a happy man after he saw his Manchester United side battle to a fourth-straight win as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s boys are scrapping every single game and those two defeats to open the season against Brighton and Brentford seem like a long, long time ago.
BBC
Marcelo: Olympiakos sign Brazilian left-back after 15-year spell with Real Madrid
Brazilian left-back Marcelo has signed for Greek side Olympiakos after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season. The 34-year-old left Real Madrid as the most decorated player in the club's history, winning 25 trophies during a 15-year spell with the club. He won his sixth La Liga title...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Villa v City, Transfer Window Roundup, Pep Speaks, and More...
Matchday!! Catch up on all the latest headlines here with Sky Blue News!!!. Aston Villa v Manchester City - The Opposition - Manc Pete - Bitter and Blue. Pete gives us a peak at the state of things for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Midlands side lost 2-0 to new...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s September Preview: What can The Lads look forward to this month?
Middlesbrough have not started the season well at all. They followed their first win of the season up by conceding a last-minute goal to Watford, leaving them with six points from their opening seven games. Chris Wilder will be hoping to turn it all around in September, starting with the Tees-Wear game.
SB Nation
Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury
Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute. The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out...
Twitter Reacts to Manchester City's Draw Away to Aston Villa
Manchester City were held to a draw at Aston Villa on Saturday evening and we take a look at what went down on Twitter
SB Nation
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
The red zone: Everton face Klopp’s theatre of intensity against Liverpool | Barney Ronay
Liverpool’s enduring ability to wear teams down with targeted pressing will be crucial in the Merseyside derby – and for their season
'I'm Expecting To See Him In A Liverpool Shirt' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Future
Former Leeds player predicts Liverpool to pull off sensational signing.
SB Nation
Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings
Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.
