Premier League

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw

Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury

Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute. The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out...
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing

Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings

Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.
