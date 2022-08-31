Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Worry Darling: Jordan Peterson responds after Olivia Wilde claims movie character was based on him
Jordan Peterson has responded to Olivia Wilde who said the sinister character played by Chris Pine in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling was based on him.The film, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), follows the story of a Fifties couple – played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – whose idyllic lives are overturned when Pugh’s character Alice uncovers her husband’s dark secret after one of the neighbourhood housewives goes missing.In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Wilde spoke with fellow actor Maggie Gyllenhaal about the inspiration behind Pine’s character.“We based that character...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Teaser Shows Off Dwarven Realm Svartalfheim
A new God of War Ragnarok teaser, courtesy of Game Informer, showcases the new dwarven realm Svartalfheim. The short video doesn't show much gameplay, but does walk us through what Svartalfheim will look and feel like. Svartalfheim is a product of Dwarven ingenuity and has "mine pits, artificial water channels,...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update and Phantom Liberty Full Presentation
He breaks down all the updates that they made to enhance the game to where it is today, to speaking on Patch 1.6 the Edgerunners Update to give an idea on what to expect in the latest update, and finally a brief tease and glimpse at the expansion Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Brings Back Keanu, Launches In 2023
CD Projekt Red shared new details on Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion, Phantom Liberty. The paid add-on launches in 2023 and brings back Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand for another adventure. Phantom Liberty is described as a "spy-thriller" expansion that introduces a new cast of characters, in addition to the return of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Ghost Reaper Girl #2 - Vol. 2
Aspiring actress Chloé lands the role of an afterlife-time when she’s offered the role of taking down evil spirits as Ghost Reaper Girl. And her powers continue to impress as she’s able to absorb Noel’s abilities and add catlike quickness to her bag of tricks. But how far will her new powers take her against the mysterious Nyarlathotep?
Gamespot
Fans Think The Last Of Us Part 1 Is Teasing Naughty Dog's Next IP
Some art that has been found in The Last of us Part 1 has fans thinking it's a tease for Naughty Dog's next game. As spotted by a number of fans and shared by Naughty Dog Central, some new art has cropped up in The Last of Us Part 1 that isn't in the original game. The art shows a number of fantasy images, one of which shows a warrior facing a fire-breathing dragon, another showing some kind of snake-like beast wrapped around what looks to be a triangular shaped moon, and another showing a horned pegasus.
Gamespot
Jungle Resistance
Sign In to follow. Follow Jungle Resistance, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms List: Frozen, Moana, Wall-E, And More
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farm-life sim stretches beyond its surface-level comparisons to Animal Crossing thanks, in large part, to Realms. This is a feature that allows you to travel outside your titular community to spend time in the worlds of popular Disney and Pixar characters. Completing their missions will earn you new cosmetic and currency rewards while also--and perhaps most importantly--allowing new characters to move into your community. Here's everything we know about Realms so far, including a list of all announced Realms and how many more we can expect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Queen's Quality #15 - Vol. 15
Kyutaro turns all of his allies into sacrifices in order to save Ataru from the Suzaku snake, and he consequently feeds on Fumi to revive. Although Kyutaro was determined to never feed on any of his sacrifices, it’s beginning to look like everyone’s survival will depend on him doing so…
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cross-Play And Cross-Save Explained
With Disney Dreamlight Valley launching on most major platforms today, both farm life sim fans and Disney fans are likely jumping into the titular village to customize it to their heart's desire. Getting your neighborhood just how you like it takes a while, during which time you'll upgrade your home, meet new neighbors, and explore various biomes. Therefore, Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-save and cross-play capabilities are two big question marks. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to maintain your save data across platforms and tell you what you need to know about the prospect of multiplayer.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite The Yappening Event: All Cosmetics and Challenges
The Yappening event is live in-game and will only be here until September 19. During this two-week event, players will have 10 challenges to complete. To complete these challenges, you'll need to play The Yappening. Players are thrown into one of six Big Team Battle games in this mode. Here...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series S Performance Mode Official Gameplay
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. You play as a cyberpunk mercenary taking on the most powerful forces of the city in a fight for glory and survival. Fully customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build your reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and S or PlayStation 5.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Trailer
Check out Patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk 2077 in this latest teaser trailer that brings over a cross over collaboration with the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. You can find a new mission, the jacket that David wears in the anime, a new weapon, and more.
Gamespot
Deltarune Won't Get Any New Chapters This Year, But Something Planned For Undertale's Anniversary
Sorry Deltarune fans: Toby Fox has confirmed there's no new chapters coming this year, though the Undertale creator did promise something special. Earlier today (September 6) Fox put out a tweet saying "We won't be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year... But as usual, we have a little something specil [sic] planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2... See you next week!"
Gamespot
Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
Sign In to follow. Follow Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
DREAM LOGIC
Sign In to follow. Follow DREAM LOGIC, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
God Of War Meets Rick And Morty In New Ragnarok Video
PlayStation and Cartoon Network have teamed up for a God of War x Rick and Morty crossover to promote the launch of God of War: Rangarok this November. The silly new ad shows Rick shaving his head and slapping some face paint on to make himself look like Kratos. Morty steps into the role of Atreus, and both are transported to the Nine Realms. In the fantasy world, Rick picks up the Leviathan axe and teases other "unannounced upgrades" for it. The spot is pretty silly and fun--check it out below.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party
Sign In to follow. Follow Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Comments / 0