Ghost Reaper Girl #2 - Vol. 2
Aspiring actress Chloé lands the role of an afterlife-time when she’s offered the role of taking down evil spirits as Ghost Reaper Girl. And her powers continue to impress as she’s able to absorb Noel’s abilities and add catlike quickness to her bag of tricks. But how far will her new powers take her against the mysterious Nyarlathotep?
Halo Infinite The Yappening Event: All Cosmetics and Challenges
The Yappening event is live in-game and will only be here until September 19. During this two-week event, players will have 10 challenges to complete. To complete these challenges, you'll need to play The Yappening. Players are thrown into one of six Big Team Battle games in this mode. Here...
Fans Think The Last Of Us Part 1 Is Teasing Naughty Dog's Next IP
Some art that has been found in The Last of us Part 1 has fans thinking it's a tease for Naughty Dog's next game. As spotted by a number of fans and shared by Naughty Dog Central, some new art has cropped up in The Last of Us Part 1 that isn't in the original game. The art shows a number of fantasy images, one of which shows a warrior facing a fire-breathing dragon, another showing some kind of snake-like beast wrapped around what looks to be a triangular shaped moon, and another showing a horned pegasus.
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update and Phantom Liberty Full Presentation
He breaks down all the updates that they made to enhance the game to where it is today, to speaking on Patch 1.6 the Edgerunners Update to give an idea on what to expect in the latest update, and finally a brief tease and glimpse at the expansion Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
Ninja Hagakure
Destiny 2 Players Are Donning Gold Armor For A Heartwarming Cause
Destiny 2 players have begun donning gold armor and gear in the game as part of an effort to raise awareness for childhood cancer. After a social media post detailed how a father lost his child to a form of pediatric cancer known as Ewings Sarcoma, the message began to slowly gather steam and eventually gained attention across a number of platforms.
Circus Electrique
DREAM LOGIC
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Brings Back Keanu, Launches In 2023
CD Projekt Red shared new details on Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion, Phantom Liberty. The paid add-on launches in 2023 and brings back Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand for another adventure. Phantom Liberty is described as a "spy-thriller" expansion that introduces a new cast of characters, in addition to the return of...
Beat Stickman: Beyond
Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Trailer
Check out Patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk 2077 in this latest teaser trailer that brings over a cross over collaboration with the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. You can find a new mission, the jacket that David wears in the anime, a new weapon, and more.
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL
Gunner, HEAT, PC!
Clientele: Sexy Deckbuilder
