Foraging in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be done throughout the seven biomes in the game. Each biome in the game has specific foragable items to discover, which means you won't immediately be able to build all sorts of items or find all kinds of crafting objects. Over time, you'll discover new items such as clay, crystal, and sand as you open up new biomes. Not to be confused with the game’s Ingredients, these items will need to be picked up in-game in order to craft many outdoor objects, such as stone pathways and fences, as well as complete some character quests.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO