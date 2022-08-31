Read full article on original website
Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms List: Frozen, Moana, Wall-E, And More
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farm-life sim stretches beyond its surface-level comparisons to Animal Crossing thanks, in large part, to Realms. This is a feature that allows you to travel outside your titular community to spend time in the worlds of popular Disney and Pixar characters. Completing their missions will earn you new cosmetic and currency rewards while also--and perhaps most importantly--allowing new characters to move into your community. Here's everything we know about Realms so far, including a list of all announced Realms and how many more we can expect.
Today's Wordle Answer (#444) - September 6, 2022
Come one, come all as we gear up for yet another edition of our Wordle guides. It's Tuesday, September 6, and we're here to help you ensure that you get the answer to puzzle #444. It might be a bit tricky, though, as the answer today is sure to trip up at least a few players. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, use our recommended list of starting words and read some of our helpful hints below.
Destiny 2 Players Are Donning Gold Armor For A Heartwarming Cause
Destiny 2 players have begun donning gold armor and gear in the game as part of an effort to raise awareness for childhood cancer. After a social media post detailed how a father lost his child to a form of pediatric cancer known as Ewings Sarcoma, the message began to slowly gather steam and eventually gained attention across a number of platforms.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Brings Back Keanu, Launches In 2023
CD Projekt Red shared new details on Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion, Phantom Liberty. The paid add-on launches in 2023 and brings back Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand for another adventure. Phantom Liberty is described as a "spy-thriller" expansion that introduces a new cast of characters, in addition to the return of...
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Check out Patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk 2077 in this latest teaser trailer that brings over a cross over collaboration with the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. You can find a new mission, the jacket that David wears in the anime, a new weapon, and more.
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update and Phantom Liberty Full Presentation
He breaks down all the updates that they made to enhance the game to where it is today, to speaking on Patch 1.6 the Edgerunners Update to give an idea on what to expect in the latest update, and finally a brief tease and glimpse at the expansion Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
Fans Think The Last Of Us Part 1 Is Teasing Naughty Dog's Next IP
Some art that has been found in The Last of us Part 1 has fans thinking it's a tease for Naughty Dog's next game. As spotted by a number of fans and shared by Naughty Dog Central, some new art has cropped up in The Last of Us Part 1 that isn't in the original game. The art shows a number of fantasy images, one of which shows a warrior facing a fire-breathing dragon, another showing some kind of snake-like beast wrapped around what looks to be a triangular shaped moon, and another showing a horned pegasus.
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 3
After two weeks of outer space privateering and digging up treasure, Season of Plunder is well underway in Destiny 2 and has a fresh set of seasonal challenges to work through. This week, you'll want to tackle the latest Antiquarian quest and Ketchcrasher to earn the rare Repute material, which...
Halo Infinite The Yappening Event: All Cosmetics and Challenges
The Yappening event is live in-game and will only be here until September 19. During this two-week event, players will have 10 challenges to complete. To complete these challenges, you'll need to play The Yappening. Players are thrown into one of six Big Team Battle games in this mode. Here...
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cross-Play And Cross-Save Explained
With Disney Dreamlight Valley launching on most major platforms today, both farm life sim fans and Disney fans are likely jumping into the titular village to customize it to their heart's desire. Getting your neighborhood just how you like it takes a while, during which time you'll upgrade your home, meet new neighbors, and explore various biomes. Therefore, Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-save and cross-play capabilities are two big question marks. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to maintain your save data across platforms and tell you what you need to know about the prospect of multiplayer.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Foraging Guide: All Crafting Items And Flower Locations
Foraging in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be done throughout the seven biomes in the game. Each biome in the game has specific foragable items to discover, which means you won't immediately be able to build all sorts of items or find all kinds of crafting objects. Over time, you'll discover new items such as clay, crystal, and sand as you open up new biomes. Not to be confused with the game’s Ingredients, these items will need to be picked up in-game in order to craft many outdoor objects, such as stone pathways and fences, as well as complete some character quests.
Multiple Assassin's Creed Games Being Announced Saturday - Report
Ubisoft is reportedly set to announce several new Assassin’s Creed games this Saturday during its Ubisoft Forward event. First reported by Try Hard and later corroborated by Bloomberg, three new Assassin's Creeds games are reportedly in the works, including two mainline games and a mobile entry. The two major ones are codenamed Red and Hexe/Neo. Red reportedly takes place in Japan and is developed by Ubisoft Quebec, while Ubisoft Montreal is reportedly developing Hexe/Neo, which takes place in the Holy Roman Empire and involves witch trials.
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic's Pre-Patch Has Been Plagued By Massive Server Queues
The recent arrival of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch on August 30 has not been without drama, as players for the last week have been forced to endure massive server login queues and what seem to be unjustified bans. Many of Wrath of the Lich...
