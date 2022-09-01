Read full article on original website
New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
Rochester sheriff, expert voice opinion on new regulations for concealed carry
Before anyone can file their requests for a permit in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, they’ll need to show proof they passed the proper firearm safety training.
13 WHAM
New gun laws require signage, permission for concealed carry weapons in businesses
Rochester, N.Y. — A sign taped to the front door of Nick Tahou's on West Main Street reads: 'Your gun is welcome here, you may save someone's life'. Private businesses, that do not qualify as "sensitive locations, are required to either post a sign like that or give verbal permission in order for patrons with concealed carry permits to bring in their firearms, according to the new gun laws that went into effect September 1.
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
WKTV
Prison workers rally in Whitesboro calling on legislators to repeal HALT Act
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union finished up five days of rallies with a final event in Whitesboro Friday pushing for the repeal of the HALT Act. The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act limits the time inmates...
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
americanmilitarynews.com
NY Rule Leak: ‘Anyone with gun presumed to have it illegally’ – Guilty until proven innocent
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state’s law enforcement officers to assume “anyone carrying” a gun is doing so “unlawfully until proven otherwise,” according to an internal government memo leaked Thursday. The Aug. 2022 memo entitled “New York State Restrictions on Carrying Concealed...
nyspnews.com
Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Sha-Asia A. Maddox-Lovett., 20, of Rochester, NY, and Marquasia M. Brown., 21 of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 1st and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Rochester sees 55th homicide following Labor Day shooting
Authorities say officers were led to the 600 block of Joseph Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male shot.
Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure
A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
Rochester rally demands transparency on RCSD’s plan for over $1B budget
Those who attended the rally gave examples of what the budget should be spent on.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process
A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County buses to install new stop sign cameras
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s already illegal for cars on either side of the road to pass a school bus if it’s stopped with the flashing stop sign out. This legislation was passed to keep all students safe. These cameras will snap a picture of any license plate that drives by a stopped bus, and you’ll get a ticket in the mail.
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New law allows stop-arm cameras on Monroe County school buses
The new school year is around the corner, and that means kids walking to school, buses on the road and an overall increase in traffic. That has prompted Monroe County to enact a new law to keep students safe before they get to school. County Executive Adam Bello signed legislation...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead in shooting at Rochester corner store
Rochester Police are investigating another homicide during this holiday weekend. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot inside a corner store on Joseph Avenue just after midnight Monday. He died at the scene. Major Crimes in investigating the incident. This comes after another man in his 20s...
