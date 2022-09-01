Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Cross Country Wins Urbandale Invitational, Boys Third
The Indianola girls cross country team won their second meet this week, this time taking first place at the Urbandale Invitational scoring 40 team points, while the boys took home a third place finish. Gracie Foster again had a stellar finish, earning a 2nd place spot, while the Indians had...
kniakrls.com
Central Women’s Golf 2nd at Norse-Kohawk Invitational, Men’s Golf 7th at Transylvania Fall Invitational
Central’s Underwood Sizzles with Women’s Golf Record. Holing a 20-foot putt to cap a birdie-birdie finish, Central College’s Delaney Underwood scorched Dike’s Fox Ridge Golf Course Sunday with a school-record 3-under-par 69 to take medalist honors at the 36-hole Norse-Kohawk Invitational. Underwood topped her career-best score...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Sports Saturday Results
The Simpson Storm women’s athletics programs had multiple teams in action Saturday. The Storm women’s soccer team fell 4-1 to St. Catherine’s, the women’s tennis team fell to Truman 7-2, and the volleyball squad went 1-1 on the day taking down Ripon 3-1 and falling to Whitewater 3-0. Find full results below.
kniakrls.com
Central Cross Country Teams Cruise to Wins at Home Invitational on Friday
The Central College men’s cross country team took five of the first six spots, while the women’s team collected seven of the top 10 finished, as both teams cruised to easy wins in the Central Dutch Invitational Friday evening. The Central men’s team finished with 19 points, followed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
NCMP Swimmers Stay Undefeated, Two Pella Athletes Contributing to Varsity
The NCMP Aquagirls won the Grinnell Invite last week, defeating Indianola, Grinnell, and Vinton-Shellsburg, starting the season with a 7-0 record. Pella swimmer Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 50 yard freestyle (26.47 seconds), 4th on the 500 yard freestyle (6:26.45), and on the 2nd place 200 yard medley relay (28.52 leg of 1:59.89 total) and 400 yard freestyle relay (58.73 leg of 3:58.38 total).
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Splits Matches At Atlantic
The class 4A #10 Knoxville Volleyball Squad split its four matches going 2-2 at the Atlantic Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers started the day by defeating class 1A #14 Council Bluffs St. Albert in two sets 21/19 and 21/16. Knoxville lost the middle two matches to Treynor in two sets 21/15, and 21/16 and to Grandview Christian 21/15, and 21/14 before rebounding over the host Trojans in two sets 21/12 and 21/15. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls have become in tune with each other to the point, they are self coaching, and talking about things in the huddle that Keitges would have.
kniakrls.com
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk golf results from Waukee Northwest Invite
Three Norwalk golfers shot rounds of 76 on Thursday, September 1, to help the Warriors place fifth out of nine teams in the Waukee Northwest Boys Invitational. The meet was held at The Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk. Norwalk seniors Cael Sherwood and Braden Nicholson, along with sophomore Grady Sigrist,...
RELATED PEOPLE
kniakrls.com
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
kniakrls.com
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Feature – Week Two – Run for Ryan
There are injuries that many athletes endure but ultimately come back from — it’s an accepted part of the games and competitions we all enjoy, but this summer, the Pella Christian community learned about perspective on life itself and how it was shown in the harshest of ways. Andrew Schneider shares the story about Eagles’ “Warrior” Ryan Natelborg on this week’s Football Friday Night feature.
kniakrls.com
BGM Runs Away From Twin Cedars
The Twin Cedars Football Squad fell to BGM 72-6 on Friday. The Sabers were down 16-0 in the 2nd quarter but the bottom dropped out and it became a long night. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports they had several defensive stops early., but could not get the offense going until late when Kasey Clark scored. Parker added Noah Fee played well defensively getting an interception and making several defensive stops. Twin Cedars is 0-3 and will face off against Grandview Christian next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Pella Football Team Frustrated by Comets
An early drive with promise turned into trouble and the Pella football team was never able to answer as they fell to North Polk 24-7, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday. The first series of plays for the Dutch after the opening kickoff seemed promising as they drove 75 yards down field into the red zone, only for a tipped pass to turn into a Comets interceptions. North Polk would score eight plays later with relative ease, and as Pella started their second drive with momentum, a fumble in their own territory set up the home team for another score, and a 14-0 deficit hung on the board until a field goal as the half expired turned it into a three score lead.
kniakrls.com
Friends of Warren County Conservation Hosting Prairie Picnic Fundraiser
The Friends of Warren County Conservation are hosting the annual Prairie Picnic to support environmental education programming and exhibits at the Annett Nature center in September, including a silent auction taking place. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News this year’s event includes an evening BBQ meal, live music, and the silent auction items will be displayed and available for bidding. The event will take place on September 17th. Registration is required, and for more information on registration and how to participate in the silent auction click below.
kniakrls.com
Central College Sports Saturday Results
Ketchum Throws Four TD Passes in Central Football Opening Win. Some big-play strikes in quarterback Brady Ketchum’s starting debut carried Central College to a 44-13 season-opening win over St. Olaf College (Minn.) Saturday. It was the 18th consecutive regular-season victory for the Dutch, ranked No. 14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. Central completes its non-conference slate with another home game next Saturday against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 1 p.m. at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. In the teams’ only previous meeting, the Blugolds were 28-21 winners in a first-round NCAA Division III playoff game at Pella. Wis.-Eau Claire got a 24-yard TD pass from Harry Roubidoux to Nicholas Kudick with 24 seconds left Saturday to rally at home past Loras College 30-27.
kniakrls.com
Drought Persists, Expands in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Making Changes
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is undergoing some changes. They are no longer at the Dixie Gebhardt House, and are working to find a new space. Due to the change in location, all mail should be sent to P.O. Box 711, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Executive Director Emma Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News that she is working remotely, and can be contacted via email at director@knoxvilleiachamber.com or by phone at 641-828-7555.
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Player Profile – Week 2 – Landon Hochstein, Norwalk
Norwalk quarterback Landon Hochstein couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season in Week 1 at Pella last Friday. The senior signal caller completed all but three of his 23 passes, throwing for 315 yards and four touchdowns while adding 69 yards and one TD on the ground as the Warriors beat the Dutch 44-20. In this week’s Football Friday Night Player Profile, Hochstein and Norwalk coach Paul Patterson talk about Hochstein’s development at QB, the Warriors’ depth at receiver and the team’s potential for the 2022 season.
kniakrls.com
Kimberly Kuhns
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121DIRECTOR’S NAME: Jeff Petersen KIMBERLY SUE KUHNS. Funeral Mass for Kimberly Sue Kuhns, 63, of Des Moines, who passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Des Moines, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo, IA. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
kniakrls.com
Slow Start Dooms Melcher-Dallas Against Baxter
It was another slow start for the Melcher-Dallas Football Squad on Friday night falling to Baxter 64-0. Baxter held a 44-0 lead at the halftime break and coasted from there. The Saints are 0-2 and will play Seymour on Friday.
Comments / 0