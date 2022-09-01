Read full article on original website
Three dead, two wounded on St. Paul's east side
Three people were shot dead and two were wounded on the east side of St. Paul Sunday afternoon, with police saying the crime scene is complex
Triple homicide called one of St. Paul's 'most complex crime scenes'
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in St. Paul on Sunday, with St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster calling it "one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in a long time." "As people were enjoying the holiday weekend and some of...
3 people killed in shooting in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Police were on scene around 5 p.m. for the shooting on the 900 block of Case Avenue East. The roadway has been blocked since that time. FOX 9 is waiting...
East St. Paul Target temporarily closes after gunshots, man arrested
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Target store on the eastside of St. Paul has closed for the rest of the day Friday after several gunshots were fired in the store's parking lot. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he fired shots "directed at employees" in the parking lot outside the Target at 1744 Suburban Ave. in St. Paul.
Police will 'bolster' presence at State Fair after Saturday night shooting
Law enforcement will “bolster” its presence at the State Fair Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night, causing an early closure. According to the Minnesota State Fair Police, a gunshot was reported at Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street in the Midway area Saturday night. At the scene, they found a person with non-life threatening injuries.
Shooting, Brawl At Minnesota State Fair Triggers Mass Crowd Panic, Exodus, And Early Closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police...
Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after person shot Saturday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees
Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
Gunshot at Minnesota State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
KARE 11 Investigates: Violent crime surge delays old rape kit testing
ST PAUL, Minn. — Justice for victims of sexual assault whose rape kits sat untested on police department shelves for years – sometimes decades – is being further delayed. DNA testing of those rape kits – evidence taken from the bodies of sexual assault victims during invasive...
St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night
Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
Judge rules Apple River stabbing suspect will stand trial for homicide
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on Wisconsin's Apple River will stand trial for homicide, a St. Croix County judge ruled Friday. In August, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was charged with first-degree intentional homicide...
St. Paul man files class action lawsuit over Kia theft vulnerability
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man who had his Kia stolen in August has filed a federal class action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai Motors over an exploit that makes those vehicles more susceptible to being stolen. The lawsuit was filed Friday by LaShaun Johnson after...
James J. Hill and St. Paul's involvement in the first Labor Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — For many Americans, Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, and a day to relax with some time away from work. So how did workers win a day from themselves, and how was James J. Hill involved? It all had to do with the railroads, and laborers saying "enough is enough."
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Minnesota State Fair Shooting - How Does This Happen?
Minnesota Governor Investigating What Happened
