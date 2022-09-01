ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

3 people killed in shooting in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Police were on scene around 5 p.m. for the shooting on the 900 block of Case Avenue East. The roadway has been blocked since that time. FOX 9 is waiting...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after person shot Saturday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
Bring Me The News

Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees

Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
Bring Me The News

Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
