Indianola Girls Cross Country Wins Urbandale Invitational, Boys Third
The Indianola girls cross country team won their second meet this week, this time taking first place at the Urbandale Invitational scoring 40 team points, while the boys took home a third place finish. Gracie Foster again had a stellar finish, earning a 2nd place spot, while the Indians had...
NCMP Swimmers Stay Undefeated, Two Pella Athletes Contributing to Varsity
The NCMP Aquagirls won the Grinnell Invite last week, defeating Indianola, Grinnell, and Vinton-Shellsburg, starting the season with a 7-0 record. Pella swimmer Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 50 yard freestyle (26.47 seconds), 4th on the 500 yard freestyle (6:26.45), and on the 2nd place 200 yard medley relay (28.52 leg of 1:59.89 total) and 400 yard freestyle relay (58.73 leg of 3:58.38 total).
Simpson Cross Country Sweeps Buxton Invitational, Volleyball Sweeps in Wisconsin Trip
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the Buxton Invitational Friday evening in their season opener, while the Storm volleyball squad went 2-0 in Wisconsin to begin their campaign. The Storm men were led by three top five finishes, with Spencer Moon in 2nd, Andrew...
Central Women’s Golf 2nd at Norse-Kohawk Invitational, Men’s Golf 7th at Transylvania Fall Invitational
Central’s Underwood Sizzles with Women’s Golf Record. Holing a 20-foot putt to cap a birdie-birdie finish, Central College’s Delaney Underwood scorched Dike’s Fox Ridge Golf Course Sunday with a school-record 3-under-par 69 to take medalist honors at the 36-hole Norse-Kohawk Invitational. Underwood topped her career-best score...
Central Cross Country Teams Cruise to Wins at Home Invitational on Friday
The Central College men’s cross country team took five of the first six spots, while the women’s team collected seven of the top 10 finished, as both teams cruised to easy wins in the Central Dutch Invitational Friday evening. The Central men’s team finished with 19 points, followed...
Simpson Sports Saturday Results
The Simpson Storm women’s athletics programs had multiple teams in action Saturday. The Storm women’s soccer team fell 4-1 to St. Catherine’s, the women’s tennis team fell to Truman 7-2, and the volleyball squad went 1-1 on the day taking down Ripon 3-1 and falling to Whitewater 3-0. Find full results below.
Knoxville Volleyball Splits Matches At Atlantic
The class 4A #10 Knoxville Volleyball Squad split its four matches going 2-2 at the Atlantic Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers started the day by defeating class 1A #14 Council Bluffs St. Albert in two sets 21/19 and 21/16. Knoxville lost the middle two matches to Treynor in two sets 21/15, and 21/16 and to Grandview Christian 21/15, and 21/14 before rebounding over the host Trojans in two sets 21/12 and 21/15. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls have become in tune with each other to the point, they are self coaching, and talking about things in the huddle that Keitges would have.
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
Pella Football Team Frustrated by Comets
An early drive with promise turned into trouble and the Pella football team was never able to answer as they fell to North Polk 24-7, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday. The first series of plays for the Dutch after the opening kickoff seemed promising as they drove 75 yards down field into the red zone, only for a tipped pass to turn into a Comets interceptions. North Polk would score eight plays later with relative ease, and as Pella started their second drive with momentum, a fumble in their own territory set up the home team for another score, and a 14-0 deficit hung on the board until a field goal as the half expired turned it into a three score lead.
Knoxville’s Caldwell To Be Inducted Into Buena Vista HoF
Knoxville native Rick Caldwell will be inducted into the Buena Vista University Athletics Hall of Fame for both his coaching accomplishments and his career as a student-athlete. Caldwell was a one-time State qualifier for the Panthers in the 167 pound weight class in 1985. After graduation he went to Buena Vista where as a varsity competitor, he earned an Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in 1990, received All-American honors in 1989 and 1990, and was a valuable member of the conference championship teams of 1987, 1988, and 1990. In addition to his impressive career as an athlete, Caldwell has coached nine Waverly-Shell Rock High School teams to state championships. He has also earned five traditional titles, along with four dual-meet crowns during his coaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock. The induction will take place during Buena Vista’s homecoming festivities on October 2nd.
Ketchum’s Passing, Red Zone Defense Lead Central FB to Victory
Brady Ketchum threw four touchdown passes and the Central College defense bent but didn’t break in a 44-13 season opening victory over St. Olaf (MN) Saturday afternoon at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium in Pella in a game head live on 92.1 KRLS. After a three-and-out on their first...
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
Central College Sports Saturday Results
Ketchum Throws Four TD Passes in Central Football Opening Win. Some big-play strikes in quarterback Brady Ketchum’s starting debut carried Central College to a 44-13 season-opening win over St. Olaf College (Minn.) Saturday. It was the 18th consecutive regular-season victory for the Dutch, ranked No. 14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. Central completes its non-conference slate with another home game next Saturday against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 1 p.m. at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. In the teams’ only previous meeting, the Blugolds were 28-21 winners in a first-round NCAA Division III playoff game at Pella. Wis.-Eau Claire got a 24-yard TD pass from Harry Roubidoux to Nicholas Kudick with 24 seconds left Saturday to rally at home past Loras College 30-27.
Highway G28 Patching Tentatively Starting Sept. 12th
Travelers who drive on Highway G-28 to get from Knoxville and Pleasantville to Pella and back may experience delays soon. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian says there is planned patching coming up on the stretch of road from Highway 14 to the western city limits of Pella near the T-15 intersection. Christian says the tentative start date is on Monday, September 12th.
Pella Christian Football Dominates Panorama 61-3
The Class 1A #9 ranked Pella Christian football team ran all over the city of Panora Friday night, as they steamrolled Panorama 61-3 in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Panthers actually got the scoring started in the game by nailing a 42-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead, but it would be all Eagles the rest of the way. Pella Christian got 64-yard touchdown runs on their first two offensive plays of the game from running back Benny Schirz and quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski. Kacmarynski then extended the 1st quarter lead to 21-3 with a 45-yard rushing score. Once again mirroring the yardage, Peyton Ritzert got in on the score action with a 45-yard touchdown. Kacmarynski added a third rushing touchdown, with a 41-yard quarterback keeper midway through the second quarter, before Benny Schirz closed out the half with a 74-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 42-3.
Trojans Opens New Stadium with a Win over Interstate-35
The Pleasantville Trojans football team opened the gates to the new Pleasantville Stadium, with a big 27-14 win over Interstate-35 on Friday night. After stumbling out of the gates last week at Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville bounced back to avenge their 2021 loss to the Roadrunners. Trojans head coach Mack Jorth knew that after last week his team would need to be better in all areas of the game to compete with Interstate-35, and his team responded by ending Interstate-35’s four-year winning streak in the series.
Football Friday Night Feature – Week Two – Run for Ryan
There are injuries that many athletes endure but ultimately come back from — it’s an accepted part of the games and competitions we all enjoy, but this summer, the Pella Christian community learned about perspective on life itself and how it was shown in the harshest of ways. Andrew Schneider shares the story about Eagles’ “Warrior” Ryan Natelborg on this week’s Football Friday Night feature.
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
Slow Start Dooms Melcher-Dallas Against Baxter
It was another slow start for the Melcher-Dallas Football Squad on Friday night falling to Baxter 64-0. Baxter held a 44-0 lead at the halftime break and coasted from there. The Saints are 0-2 and will play Seymour on Friday.
