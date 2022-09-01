Read full article on original website
Andriani Debra
4d ago
they should bring that dog to the right owner you people who took that dog should be ashamed of the self pl bring that poor dog that dog helps that woman
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nypressnews.com
Husband of woman hit by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge calls NYC a ‘war’ zone
A shaken New Jersey man whose wife was hit by a stray bullet on the Williamsburg Bridge told The Post on Sunday that the city has become a “war” zone. The man was driving his family on the New York City span at 11 p.m. Saturday — with his wife in the passenger seat and the couple’s 4-year-old child in the back — when a bullet tore into the car, authorities said.
intheknow.com
See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van
Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
queenoftheclick.com
Amuni Restaurant Dish Shared by Liza
Liza shared this dish from Amuni Restaurant. Amuni is at 7217 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge. You can see their menu here.
Mom grazed by gunfire crossing Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan, stay bullet misses girl, 4, in back seat
Two young parents and their 4-year-old girl dodged death when a stray bullet pierced their vehicle as they got on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, grazing the mom’s neck, cops said Sunday. The family were heading to Manhattan, with the 24-year-old dad driving, when they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The 21-year-old mom then felt a sting. The bullet, which ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kids enjoy West Indian American celebrations in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The West Indian Day Parade will return to Brooklyn in full force this year, and as CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, celebrations are already underway.It was a musical feast of soothing melodies over the sweet sound of steel oil drums that have been converted into musical instruments. Hundreds turned out for the concert on the Brooklyn Museum grounds."I love it. This is what we do. This is what we live for," said Tony Reece, with Kutters Rhythm Section.Reece says for the performers, it's all about tradition and authenticity."Steelpan represents the music, the culture, the revolt against slavery to keep the...
queenoftheclick.com
Tommy the Bodega Cat is Missing in Bay Ridge
Tommy, the Bodega Cat, that lives at Andrew’s Deli at 6816 – 3rd Avenue is missing. He was last seen on camera on September 1st at 5:00 am. Some nice person may have seen Tommy talking a walk on the street and picked him up because they thought he didn’t have a home. Please bring him back. Tommy’s owner misses him!
NYC family grieves teen daughter slain by boyfriend’s younger brother: ‘It just makes no sense’
A girl fatally shot by her boyfriend’s 15-year-old brother as they sat in a car in Queens was a day shy of her 18th birthday, her grieving family told the Daily News. “It just makes no sense,” the victim’s mother Karen O’Brian said Sunday. “It makes me mad. I’m furious. I don’t know how I’m going to function.” Shantasia O’Brian, 17, was a freshman at the College of Staten Island, where her ...
queenoftheclick.com
New Barber Shop – 4th Avenue Off 86th Street in Bay Ridge
Welcome to Star Cut Barber Shop at 8607 – 4th Avenue. This barber shop is next to Planka, the Greek Diner on the corner of 86th Street. I’m not sure when this barber shop opened because there is usually a NYC bus infront of this place. This place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
NYPD: 10-year-old girl says ice cream truck driver tried to abduct her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl said she broke free from an attempted abduction by an ice cream truck driver in Mariners Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim told her mother she was grabbed by the driver while walking to a nearby deli but managed to...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
katzenworld.co.uk
Our visit to the Little Lions cat cafe in NYC Part 3
Today we are back for the final part of our visit to the cat cafe Little Lions in NYC. Should you have missed Part 1 or Part 2 don’t forget to check them out. This time around we brought along some of the amazing 4cats cuddly cushions with valerian filling. 🙂
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
2 seriously injured in Brooklyn building blaze: FDNY
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people were injured in a building fire in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the FDNY. Responders received the call of a fire that broke out in a residential building along Bergen Street near Albany Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to officials. The fire was under control a few […]
Members of the Garifuna community to march in West Indian Day Parade
Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn will bring together a melting pot of Caribbean cultures. This year members of the Garifuna community are joining the festivities.
Teens beat, stab man on Brooklyn subway train for $30
Three teens repeatedly beat and stabbed a man on a Brooklyn subway train this week before fleeing with $30, police said Friday as they released surveillance images of the suspects.
The Jewish Press
Crown Heights Street Closures Begin Sunday Night
The annual Labor Day festivities, which were canceled and scaled back due to COVID, are returning this year on schedule. The West Indian American Day parade and series of events bring millions of visitors to the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood of Crown Heights. The parade will take place as usual...
queenoftheclick.com
Jimmy’s Place in Dyker Heights Needs a Waitress
Jimmy’s Place Diner at 7118 13th Avenue has a sign in the window because they are seeking an experienced waitress. 718- 748-5934.
Comments / 2