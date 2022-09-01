Read full article on original website
BBC
Cannock industrial fire: Reports of explosions
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Staffordshire following reports of explosions. Homes near Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane, were evacuated after flames broke out at about 06:20 BST. The fire outside a chemical storage unit has been deemed accidental. More than 40 firefighters from across...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Residents evacuated over deadly blast unable to return home
Dozens of residents evacuated after a gas explosion killed a child on their street have not been able to go home almost one month on. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Flood alert issued after heavy rainfall
A flood alert has been issued in Plymouth after heavy rainfall on Sunday. It has been issued for the River Plym and Long Brook in Plympton. The Environment Agency said there could be flooding in areas such as Coypool, Newnham Park, Marsh Mills, Clearbrook and Meavy. There is also expected...
