🌳 Michigan's changing forests

Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall.

And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.

In case you missed it … A federal student loan forgiveness application will be available in mid-October, with a Nov. 15 filing deadline. The payment pause extension relief that began in March 2020 because of the pandemic will end Dec. 31.

Michigan's abortion rights proposal and voting rights proposal are both off the fall elections ballot.

And take a listen to today's Free Press Sports with Carlos & Shawn podcast as they talk about the new season of college football — particularly Michigan State football. The season begins Friday night in East Lansing.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

— Leah

Let me know what you think of this newsletter. Send me an email at lolajide@freepress.com.

Today's front page | Obituaries | Crossword