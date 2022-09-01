Ridgewood kicks off 8-player football era with 54-14 win over Galva

Ridgewood Spartans opened their eight-player football era in high fashion on Friday, Aug. 26 at Golf Stahl Field with a 54-14 win over the Galva Wildcats. Six different Spartans found the end zone in the romp.

The Spartans received to begin the game, starting their opening drive on their own 24 yard line. The Spartans ran seven straight plays on the drive ending with a two yard touchdown by Taylor Snook. The Spartans, who would not pass the ball once during the game, dominated the line of scrimmage. Galva’s first possession ended with a fake punt attempt which was stifled by the Spartans, resulting in a touchdown by Ryan Francis to put Ridgewood up 16-0.

“We took advantage of every opportunity for good field position we could and limited the number of mistakes we made," head coach Pat Elder commented on the strong start by the Spartans.

The Spartans offense ran for 344 yards, Gavin McDonough led Ridgewood with 110 yards off of just eight carries. Gavin Franks had 64 yards off of four carries, and Taylor Snook had 60 yards off three carries. The Ridgewood defense dominated the game allowing Galva just 147 yards of total offense.

The Spartans scoring run would continue with Ray Herring scoring from the five yard line to up the score to 24 to 0. The first quarter would end with a 75 yard pass interception by Preston Moriarity for the fourth score of the quarter. Herring would score after a blocked punt by Kaden Larson would set up the three yard touchdown. Galva did get on the board in the second quarter to make the score 38 to 6, but Gavin McDonough answered by finding the end zone on a thirty one yard touchdown run putting Ridgewood up 46 to 6 at the half.

A running clock in the second half cut the scoring down for both teams. Galva managed a 48 yard touchdown drive to make the score 46 to 12. Freshman Gavin Franks answered with a 41 yard touchdown run to make the score 54 to 14. “It was a great night to get everyone into the game to get some game experience. I’ll look forward to seeing the film to see where we can improve for next week.”

The Spartans will host Bushnell Prairie City on Thursday, September 1st at Goff Stahl field.

Spartan net report

The Ridgewood Spartan Volleyball team kicked off their 2022 season last week. The Spartans opened the season on the road in Monmouth on Monday, Aug. 22 facing off with the Monmouth Roseville Titans. The Spartans lost the first game of the match 25 to 16 and the second by the score of 25 to 12. Offensively, Carmen Stahl led the team with one ace, Mya Brown led with three kills, while Ciara Clark led the Spartans with four assists. Brown also led the team defensively with seven digs while Bella Paul had one block in the match.The Spartans had their home opener on Tuesday, Aug, 23 playing host to the Kewanee Boilermakers.

The two teams battled in the first game of the match with Kewanee coming out on top 25 to 22. The Spartans struggled in the second game losing by the final score of 25 to 16. Bella Paul fueled the Spartans’ offense with three kills while Ciara Clark led the team with four assists and three aces. Clark also paced Ridgewood with seven digs and Mya Brown had two blocks defensively.

The Spartans ended the week hosting the Orion Chargers. Orion won the first game of the match 25 to 10 and completed the sweep with a 25 to 16 win to take the match in straight games. Brooklyn Johnson and Mya Brown each had one ace apiece while Brown and Brynlee Wirt led Ridgewood with two kills apiece. Brown led the defense with two blocks.

Downing wins in debut

Emily Downing and the rest of the Ridgewood Spartans made the most of their first meet at the Rocket Run Invitation in Rock Falls Tuesday, August 23rd. The Spartans girls, one of the smallest schools in the meet, finished in second place behind the winning team from Rockford Christian who scored 51 points to Ridgewood’s 67, the host Rockets were third with 69 points.

Emily Downing cruised to the top spot against the field of 63 runners. Downing ran her first mile in 6:02 on her way to a final time of 19:31 for the three mile course. Miranda Reed was the next Spartan across the line taking fourth with a time of 21:04 and Kendra Downing finished eighth in 21:37. Kira Messerly finished in 32nd place in 26:10, and Ruth Losey rounded out the Ridgewood team effort with a 48th place finish, crossing the line in 27:33. Emma Poppy was 49th in 27:35, Brooklyn Humphrey was 50th in 27:42, and Olivia Williams was 61st with a time of 31:29.

Fernando Avila-Rubio medaled in the boys race. The junior finished 12th against the field of 69 runners completing the course in 18:08. Evan Akers made his freshman debut finishing in 29:09 in 68th place.

Spartan split in match play

The young Spartans are getting into the swing of things on the golf course. They hosted Monmouth Roseville and Kewanee at Valley View on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Spartans lost to Monmouth Roseville 196 to 186 but defeated Kewanee 196 to 201. Bryson Hall won the medalist honors for the day shooting a 40 on the back nine. Gracie Russell had the low score for Ridgewood turning in a 45. Brenden Bolduc and Matt Maher each shot a 46, Dylan Nimrick and Jack Silvis each finished with a score of 59. Alex Charlet was the last Spartan in with a 70.