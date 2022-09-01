Read full article on original website
Click10.com
BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
WSVN-TV
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
NBC Miami
Police Search For Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Officers and Ran Away in Florida City
Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are looking for a person they said pointed a gun at officers and ran away. Florida City Police said the man pointed a firearm at officers, then ran away and left the gun behind. One officer fired their firearm, but no one was hit. Police...
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
Click10.com
Driver plows vehicle through fence, into Local 10 News parking lot
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A crash occurred just outside of Local 10 News studios early Sunday morning. The station is located on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 37th Avenue. Video from outside the building shows the aftermath, when a car went through a fence and into the property’s side...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind
MIAMI – Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business. In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning. After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
NBC Miami
Car Crashes into Building Under Construction in Miami Beach
A car crashed into a building under construction in Miami Beach, according to Miami Beach Police. Officers responded to a crash at 230 Lincoln Road on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. involving a vehicle impacting the front of a building under construction. The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Medical...
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Police searching for elderly man missing from Allapattah
MIAMI – Police are searching for a 75-year-old man missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to Miami police, Juan Alfonso, was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt,...
Click10.com
Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport
MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
NBC Miami
Boating Accident Near Boca Chita Key Leaves Several Hurt, 3 in Critical Condition
Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized, officials said. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown
The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider
A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
Miami man arrested in front of Crossbridge Church on narcotics charges
At about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and ran a vehicle tag search for the vehicle in front of him, according to a news release. The officer discovered the driver’s license was suspended and stopped the vehicle at 160 Harbor Drive – in […]
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
WSVN-TV
ATM at Oakland Park Mobil station damaged during attempted robbery
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park gas station’s ATM was damaged during a robbery attempt. Officials said a man tried to break into the machine at the Mobil station along Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday night. The clerk on duty said no money...
