Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines

A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Car Crashes into Building Under Construction in Miami Beach

A car crashed into a building under construction in Miami Beach, according to Miami Beach Police. Officers responded to a crash at 230 Lincoln Road on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. involving a vehicle impacting the front of a building under construction. The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Medical...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for elderly man missing from Allapattah

MIAMI – Police are searching for a 75-year-old man missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to Miami police, Juan Alfonso, was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport

MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown

The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider

A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

