stlpublicradio.org

GOP seeking new St. Louis County executive nominee after Pinner steps aside — again

The long, and strange, saga of Katherine Pinner’s St. Louis County executive bid is finally over. Pinner, who surprisingly won the GOP nomination in early August, successfully filed paperwork Friday with a St. Louis County judge to get her name off the ballot. In a statement on her website, Pinner listed several reasons for exiting the race, including unspecified “personal items.”
