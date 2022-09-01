The long, and strange, saga of Katherine Pinner’s St. Louis County executive bid is finally over. Pinner, who surprisingly won the GOP nomination in early August, successfully filed paperwork Friday with a St. Louis County judge to get her name off the ballot. In a statement on her website, Pinner listed several reasons for exiting the race, including unspecified “personal items.”

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO