BBC
Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest
Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
BBC
Hamas executes two 'Israel collaborators' in Gaza
Two Palestinian men accused of collaborating with Israel have been executed in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run interior ministry says. A statement did not name the men - it only gave their initials and age - but said they had given information that had led to the killing of Palestinians.
Palestinian killed after stabbing, wounding Israeli soldier
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli soldier was stabbed and wounded in the West Bank on Friday by a Palestinian assailant who was then shot and killed, officials said. The military said the attacker approached a group of soldiers and stabbed one of them before a soldier shot the assailant. The wounded soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment. The army said the stabber was “neutralized” and declined to be more specific.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Boris Johnson's been stripped of power, but Britain's PM could be plotting a comeback
As Boris Johnson's time in Downing Street comes to an end next week, Westminster watches are privately speculating what he might do next.
U.K.・
Chinese whistleblower exposed torture of Uyghur prisoners in 2021 CNN interview
For nearly three years, CNN has been investigating allegations of gross human rights violations and a modern day system of internment camps in China’s Xinjiang region. China denies accusations from the US State Department that Beijing detained up to two million ethnic Uyghurs and members of other minorities in internment camps. For the first time, CNN has interviewed a former member of the Chinese security forces, who says he was ordered to routinely arrest and torture Uyghur detainees. A warning to viewers, Ivan Watson’s report contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.
Brazil should be ready for political violence after Kirchner attack, says Lula
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian PresidentLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner to win an upcoming election, said on Friday that politicians should be prepared to face a climate of violence, a day after a failed assassination attempt targeted Argentina's vice president.
Shamima Begum ‘smuggled into Syria for Islamic State by Canadian spy’
Canada and UK accused of covering up involvement of double agent in British teenager’s recruitment for IS
Islam Fast Facts
Read CNN's Islam Fast Facts and learn more about Islam, the religion of Muslims, who believe in Allah and his prophet Muhammad.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Poland demands $1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced the huge claim at the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II. “We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps,” Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation. “We will turn to Germany to open negotiations on the reparations,” Kaczynski said, adding it will be a “long and not an easy path” but “one day will bring success.”
BBC
Afghanistan: Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing
Two Russian embassy staff are among at least six people killed in a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul, Russian and Taliban officials say. Guards shot the attacker dead as he approached the entrance to the consular section, officials said. A number of other people are reported to have...
Russia says no U.S. visas yet for Lavrov visit to United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia has asked for 56 visas from the United States to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his delegation to travel to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this month, but so far has received none.
Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report
BEIJING (AP) — Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China’s crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive. “The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the U.S. and some Western forces” and is a “a political tool” meant to contain China, he said. It was a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations.
BBC
Iran says it seized US surface drones from Red Sea
Iran says its navy seized two unmanned US drones from the Red Sea. The country's state TV reported the navy took control of them to prevent an accident after "issuing warnings" to the US fleet. They were later released - video showed several crew members pushing the drones into the sea from their vessel.
The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's National Museum, where they once smashed objects
When the Taliban returned to power, cultural heritage advocates worried history might repeat itself and the group would destroy objects it found offensive. The museum is open now but has few visitors.
BBC
Chile constitution: Voters overwhelmingly reject radical change
Voters in Chile have overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution which was due to replace the one drawn up under Gen Augusto Pinochet's military rule. In a referendum, almost 62% voted against the progressive draft. The margin of the defeat is much larger than opinion polls had suggested. Chile's President Gabriel...
BBC
Colombia: Seven police officers killed following president's push for peace
Seven police officers have been killed in an explosion and shooting attack in Colombia. They were leaving a social event in the south-western department of Huila when their vehicle hit a road mine. They were then shot dead in the ambush, a police spokesperson said. It is the worst attack...
Turkish President Erdogan warns Greece against military buildup in Aegean Sea
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned neighboring Greece against a military buildup in the Aegean Sea on Saturday, in an escalating battle of words between the two NATO partners.
