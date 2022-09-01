ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest

Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
WORLD
BBC

Hamas executes two 'Israel collaborators' in Gaza

Two Palestinian men accused of collaborating with Israel have been executed in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run interior ministry says. A statement did not name the men - it only gave their initials and age - but said they had given information that had led to the killing of Palestinians.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Palestinian killed after stabbing, wounding Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli soldier was stabbed and wounded in the West Bank on Friday by a Palestinian assailant who was then shot and killed, officials said. The military said the attacker approached a group of soldiers and stabbed one of them before a soldier shot the assailant. The wounded soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment. The army said the stabber was “neutralized” and declined to be more specific.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Chinese whistleblower exposed torture of Uyghur prisoners in 2021 CNN interview

For nearly three years, CNN has been investigating allegations of gross human rights violations and a modern day system of internment camps in China’s Xinjiang region. China denies accusations from the US State Department that Beijing detained up to two million ethnic Uyghurs and members of other minorities in internment camps. For the first time, CNN has interviewed a former member of the Chinese security forces, who says he was ordered to routinely arrest and torture Uyghur detainees. A warning to viewers, Ivan Watson’s report contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.
CHINA
CNN

Islam Fast Facts

Read CNN's Islam Fast Facts and learn more about Islam, the religion of Muslims, who believe in Allah and his prophet Muhammad.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Poland demands $1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced the huge claim at the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II. “We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps,” Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation. “We will turn to Germany to open negotiations on the reparations,” Kaczynski said, adding it will be a “long and not an easy path” but “one day will bring success.”
POLITICS
BBC

Afghanistan: Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

Two Russian embassy staff are among at least six people killed in a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul, Russian and Taliban officials say. Guards shot the attacker dead as he approached the entrance to the consular section, officials said. A number of other people are reported to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

BEIJING (AP) — Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China’s crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive. “The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the U.S. and some Western forces” and is a “a political tool” meant to contain China, he said. It was a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Iran says it seized US surface drones from Red Sea

Iran says its navy seized two unmanned US drones from the Red Sea. The country's state TV reported the navy took control of them to prevent an accident after "issuing warnings" to the US fleet. They were later released - video showed several crew members pushing the drones into the sea from their vessel.
MILITARY
BBC

Chile constitution: Voters overwhelmingly reject radical change

Voters in Chile have overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution which was due to replace the one drawn up under Gen Augusto Pinochet's military rule. In a referendum, almost 62% voted against the progressive draft. The margin of the defeat is much larger than opinion polls had suggested. Chile's President Gabriel...
POLITICS

