Avera eyes changes: Roscoe Therapy Clinic closes, expanded Aberdeen services still planned

While Avera has yet to determine the number of positions it will eliminate following its announcement that it plans to resize, the heath care network has made one big decision -- to close the Roscoe Therapy Clinic.

The physical therapy clinic is closed and no longer listed on the Avera website.

According to previous American News reports, Dr. Sandra Frickson started providing physical therapy services in Roscoe in 2020. Confirmation that the clinic was closed came from Avera Director of Media Relations Cale Feller.

But, Feller said, patients can still receive physical therapy services in other communities, including at Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen.

As for other medical services provided by Avera, those are being reassessed. According to Feller, changes could include consolidating locations or collaborating with other community partners to provide services.

Avera confirmed Monday evening that, due to rising expenses, it is resizing and some nonclinical jobs will be eliminated. Avera cited a 25% to 40% increase in costs for items that include paper products, common medical supplies, software technology and more.

Details about Avera's restructuring still being worked out

Exactly what that resizing will look like, however is not fully known. Feller said Avera is "working to get our organization in the right place with both labor and non-labor expenses."

That's happening, he said, across the entire Avera system during several months, so the number of jobs to be eliminated is not being shared yet.

The overall percentage reduction, he said, will be limited with some employees given the opportunity to transfer into other open positions with Avera Health.

At the same time, Avera is also actively hiring direct caregivers, line nurses and patient care technicians, Feller said.

Construction still planned in Aberdeen

Earlier this year, Avera St. Luke's announced plans for expansions and improvements. Feller said the heath care provider continues to be focused on growth strategies, and timelines for those projects are being finalized.

Those plans include a $17.25 million investment to expand behavioral health options, women's services and orthopedics in Aberdeen. The work is being funded through a combination of money set aside for capital improvements and fundraising by the Avera Foundation.

The improvements include: