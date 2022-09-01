ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina's crosstown rivalry game kicks off this year's football season

By Kendrick Calfee, Salina Journal
 4 days ago

The crosstown rivalry game between Salina South and Salina Central will be the first game of the season for both teams this year – and is set for kickoff Friday night.

Ahead of the matchup, head coaches from both programs said they are looking forward to beginning their seasons with a game that has proven to keep fans on the edge of their seats and fuel healthy competitiveness in a community that loves football.

Mayor's Cup

Last year’s “Mayor’s Cup” resulted in a 49-14 Mustang victory over South, and took place much later in the season, Oct. 22, 2021. Shining on that particular Friday night were Central’s Keynon McMillan and Inavion Lewis.

McMillan ran 223 yards for three touchdowns and Lewis had two interceptions that helped propel the Mustang’s victory that night.

While Central has won three out of the last four rivalry games, Salina South’s long-time head coach Sam Sellers is excited to kick off the season in a magnified fashion.

“As a coach, you can feel like you’re never ready, but the kids have shown they are ready to play,” Sellers said.

Cougar standouts

Salina South began their preseason practices with some scrambling after losing their starting quarterback, senior Weston Fries, and their backup junior, Kaden Budke, to a knee injury.

Junior Kreighton Modrow will move from wide receiver to quarterback for the Cougars.

Though the Cougars have struggled during the past few years in the winning column, finishing 1-8 last season, Sellers said expectations are higher this season with several returning standouts.

“We’ve been really buying into the offseason program and focusing on a more physical game,” Sellers said. “We’re excited to show everybody our work.”

A cornerstone of that physical game will be outside linebacker Luke Simpson, who led the team in tackles last season (62).

On offence, Sellers spoke highly of sophomore running back Ian Andalon who had 104 carries and ran 374 yards for three touchdowns last season.

He also commended his offensive line, with quick-handed juniors Jesse Vorarath and Jorge Franco leading a solid offensive front for the Cougars this season.

Mustang standouts

Across town at Salina Central, head coach Mark Sandbo will return only a few starting players who contributed to their 7-3 season last year. With limited returning starters and senior leadership, experience within the program will be critical, Sandbo said.

Senior Keynon McMillan led the Mustangs in rushing yards last season, taking 91 carries for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned all-league first team honors averaging 11.7 yards per carry last season.

McMillan also led the team in receiving yards with 19 receptions for 165 yards.

The Mustangs will also have a new quarterback this season in 6’2” junior Gunner Gross, who has been getting acclimated with the offence and throwing the ball well in practice.

Gross will inherit protection from third-year starting seniors Mason Clark and Kaleb Marshall leading the offensive line.

Senior linebacker Trevon Cole and senior defensive back Avery Richardson will lead the charge for Central’s defense, which will be replacing nine starters from the 2021 season.

“We’ve focused on leadership, and we expect them to lead by example,” Sandbo said. “They’re playmakers.”

Cole earned all-league second team honors after recording 52 tackles, three sacks and 12 tackles for loss last season.

Richardson created problems for opponent’s offenses last year with 37 tackles, six pass break ups and three interceptions for one touchdown.

Sandbo said he is looking forward to how newcomers in the program will handle having to carry the load as more impactful players this season.

“We’re excited to showcase our kids, our program and our school,” Sandbo said. “We’re ready for the season to kick off.”

It’s only week one, of course, but Salina’s high school football home teams are looking forward to starting the season off Friday under a big spotlight.

The Salina South Cougars will take on the Salina Central Mustangs 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in Salina Stadium at Salina Central High School.

Kendrick Calfee has been a reporter with the Salina Journal since 2022. He can be reached at kcalfee@gannett.com or on Twitter @calfee_kc.

