ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Wine, wine, wine: Here's a look at Kewaunee County's three September wine festivals

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyrNo_0hdpmmGs00

KEWAUNEE COUNTY - Wine is taking center stage in Kewaunee County this fall as the three wineries within its borders, which have much to celebrate this year, host festivals on two consecutive weekends in September.

The festivals highlight varietal and blended wines made from locally grown, cold-climate grapes as well as from grapes grown elsewhere and sweeter fruit wines. Several of these wines have won awards not just in statewide but also national and international competitions in recent years.

So, here's how people can visit the wineries, taste their wines and ciders and other beverages, see how they're made, and stomp and pick a few grapes in the next few weeks.

Sept. 10: Wisconsin Wine Harvest Festival, Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery, Kewaunee

The season of wine in Kewaunee County kicks off with this annual showcase of Parallel 44's upcoming grape harvest, which in recent years has drawn nearly 1,000 guests, while also celebrating a national award for the winery.

For the festival, wine samples by flight will be available for purchase, as well as by glass or bottle. Those who want to get a look at how the grapes are grown and turned into wines can take tours led by Parallel 44 co-owner and winemaker Steve Johnson at 1, 2 and 4 p.m.

The ever-popular grape stomp contest takes place at 3 p.m. Those who wish to take part should arrive early and enter their names into a drawing; not everyone who enters will be able to stomp.

The festival also is a celebration Parallel 44 being named Winery of the Year at the 2022 International Cold Climate Wine Competition held May 6 in Rochester, Minnesota. The competition is the only one exclusively dedicated to the wines made from grapes designed to grow and thrive in the climates of the Upper Midwest, Northeastern U.S. and parts of Canada. Parallel 44 also earned a Best of Show – White for its 2021 La Crescent white varietal wine and two Best in Class awards at that event.

Food also is available at the festival from Captain Quesadilla of Green Bay, along with cheese curd samples from Krohn’s Dairy. Live music is provided by regional pop/rock cover band Gil Sans.

Parallel 44 also hosts a smaller Wine Fall Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 with the release of a new wine, live music from Dixieland jazz band Talk of the Town and food from The Grateful Cheese food truck. It also has a satellite winery and vineyard, Door 44, in Door County just north of Sturgeon Bay.

The Wisconsin Wine Harvest Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Parallel 44, N2185 Sleepy Hollow Road, Kewaunee. Admission is free. For more information, call 920-388-4400 or visit 44wineries.com or facebook.com/Parallel44.

Sept. 16-17: Wet Whistle Wine Fest, von Stiehl Winery, Algoma

Taking place for a 20th year, Kewaunee County's two-day fall wine festival, hosted by the first licensed winery in Wisconsin (1967), features a number of the same events as at other wine fests: wine tastings, food, live music and a grape stomp.

But, those costumes ...

For whatever reason, some of the roughly 2,000 people who show up every year show up in costume every year. Many of the costumes are wine-related, such as those annually dressed as nuns in honor of von Stiehl's Naughty Girl wine, and many costumed attendees also compete in the grape stomp.

You don't have to don a costume to attend, but it definitely adds to the aura at the Algoma winery, general manager Anthony Bilwin said.

"(Costume wearing) started all on its own," Bilwin said. "There's no contest, there's never been a call for costumes. It just kinda happened organically, and it's happened every year since it started."

Bilwin said the festival, which is sponsored by Community Improvement of Algoma and raises funds for that organization, is planning a parade through downtown at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 to mark its 20th annual happening.

The Friday night of the festival also offers food for sale from the Algoma Fire Department, with funds raised going to the department.

Taking place Sept. 17, the Saturday of the festival, are the grape stomp, wine tastings and live music. Details and a schedule are being determined at press time.

Wet Whistle runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino St., Algoma. Admission is free on Friday, $10 for ages 13 and older Saturday; ages 20 and younger must be accompanied by an adult both days. For more information, call 920-487-5208 or visit vonstiehl.com or the "von Stiehl Winery" Facebook page.

Sept. 17: Fall Harvest Festival, Cold Country Vines & Wines, Kewaunee

One might not think a festival that asks attendees to go to work would be that attractive, but plenty of people come out to Cold Country one day each September to help vineyard workers pick grapes from its vines for the winery to use.

Co-owner and winemaker Jay Stoeger said his Fall Harvest Festival is a family-friendly event in which people of all ages can and do take part, from children to seniors, even people in wheelchairs on occasion. They'll spend an hour or two picking in the vineyard between 8 a.m. to noon and be served a catered lunch, with other activities running throughout the afternoon.

"Our festival is a full day of family fun," Stoeger said. "People just love it."

So much so that the 2021 festival had the second-most people come out in its 12 years, following the high mark of 75 that came to pick in 2020 while the COVID-19 pandemic was keeping many people indoors or socially distanced.

Fall Harvest Festival runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Cold Country Vines & Wines, E3207 Nuclear Road, Kewaunee. Admission is free. For more information, call 920-776-1328 or visit coldcountrywines.com.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-741-7952, 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

: Bloody good: Algoma bar's bloody mary wins three first places at statewide festival in Milwaukee

: Boats, sausages, accessibility and art: Four Labor Day weekend events in Door County

FOR MORE KEWAUNEE COUNTY NEWS:Check out our website

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion

Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewaunee County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Algoma, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
County
Kewaunee County, WI
Kewaunee County, WI
Government
City
Rochester, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Experts warn of spotted lanternfly's arrival

It is not here yet, but you may soon have to keep an eye out for an invasive species in Door County’s cherry orchards and grapevines. Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been making its way west since it was first found in 2014 in Pennsylvania. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the insect feeds on plants and leaves a sugary substance in its wake that could attract other insects and cause moldy fungi to grow. PJ Liesch from the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department says it is unknown when the spotted lanternfly could make it to the state because it is more likely to move from state to state as eggs than the insect itself. He also points out that while some parts of Wisconsin may be unsuitable for the spotted lanternfly, Door County may not be as lucky.
wearegreenbay.com

Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
GREEN BAY, WI
villageofhoward.com

Howard Fireworks Show and Community Event

Join us in the Village Center starting at 4 p.m. for live music from FBI & The Untouchable Horns and a food truck rally hosted by Green Bay Food Trucks. The Village of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling cold beer with all proceeds benefiting our firefighters. Face Painting by Lori ($) will be painting wrists, arms, and legs, and Joyful Henna Designs will offer henna body art ($). No Bull Balloon Magic ($) will be twisting balloon characters and animals too.
HOWARD, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Wine Festival#New Wine#Local Life#Wine Bottle#Food Drink#Localevent#Beverages#Vineyard Winery
Fox11online.com

Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Manitowoc Business Celebrates Growth

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc foundry is creating 80 jobs with its upcoming $20 million expansion. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry announced their largest expansion Thursday with the groundbreaking of a 55,000 square-foot addition. WAF produces aluminum and copper-based alloy castings for a variety of industries. The expansion is intended...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash

An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - September 1 & 2, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 1 & Friday, September 2, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy