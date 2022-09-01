ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This Tech Stock Just Raised Its Dividend By Nearly Double the Inflation Rate

By Billy Duberstein
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

It's not news that the tech sector remains in the doldrums, especially semiconductor stocks, including semiconductor manufacturing equipment. In fact, Citigroup analyst Christopher Danley thinks the semiconductor industry may be in for a bad downturn next year -- perhaps the worst in the past decade.

Of course, this isn't exactly news, as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF is down 29.2% this year.

The thing about cyclical industries like semiconductors, though, is that while they go through busts, they also go through booms. Over time, the semiconductor industry is still set to outgrow the broader economy, as more and more chips go into more devices and enable new applications.

With next year's downturn at least partially priced in, now may be the time to scoop up some beaten-down semi stocks. And one of the sector's leading names just showed confidence by raising its dividend by 15%.

Lam Research continues to raise the bar

Etch and deposition equipment maker Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently announced a 15% increase in its dividend, with an upcoming ex-dividend date on Sept. 13. The new increase, combined with Lam Research's beaten-down share price -- down 38% on the year, in fact -- has pushed the forward dividend yield to a respectable 1.6%.

That's a pretty good starting yield, considering Lam has increased its dividend per share nearly tenfold since 2014. Given that track record, as well as the fact Lam still only pays out a mere 18% of its trailing net income as dividends, and investors can expect those payouts to grow handsomely, not just this year, but also in the years ahead.

Those dividend increases have been helped along by ample share repurchases , which still make up most of Lam's shareholder returns today. Since 2017, shares outstanding have decreased about 25%. Meanwhile, today's beaten-down share price is an opportunity to bring that share count down even further.

Over the past 12 months, Lam Research repurchased another $3.7 billion in stock. Given Lam's forward guidance for increasing earnings, as well as its growing backlog, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the company match or exceed that level of repurchases this year. That same level of repurchases at today's share price amounts to another 6.1% return of capital to shareholders, for a total shareholder return of 7.7%.

Why the stock is so cheap

Trading at a valuation far below the overall market at just 13.5 times earnings and 11.6 times next year's earnings estimates, there is obviously a fair amount of skepticism about Lam specifically and semiconductor equipment sales generally.

Lam gets a little bit more than half of its equipment sales from the memory sector, and all of the major memory customers have said they will be cutting back on their equipment purchases next year amid industry oversupply.

Yet while memory is going into a downturn, foundry and logic investment still seems like it may hold up. Given that Lam was hampered by supply constraints earlier this year, its backlog should enable foundry and logic sales to hold up relatively well in the coming year.

Remember, Samsung and Intel are investing heavily to try to catch up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in leading-edge production. Meanwhile, with the passage of the CHIPS Act in the U.S. and other semiconductor subsidies passing in Europe, the buildout of foundries in those regions for strategic reasons should keep foundry equipment sales positive, even if end demand softens in the near term. Furthermore, there is still a shortage of some lagging-edge chips for autos and other devices, so those investments should carry into next year as well. These factors may smooth out equipment spending more than some think.

When investors worry about the short term, think long term

The good thing about the semiconductor industry is that as long as digitization moves forward, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment will as well, once we get past the current uncertainty. When zooming out, Lam looks like a growth stock, not a cyclical one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVJTk_0hdpmkVQ00

LRCX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While the large drawdowns are unpleasant, the upside of Lam's volatility is that it affords management the opportunity to repurchase a good amount of stock every time the stock swoons, lowering the share count and boosting earnings and dividends per share.

While no one knows exactly how deep the semiconductor downturn will be or how low the stock will go, history has shown these big pullbacks are often great opportunities to buy semiconductor equipment stocks like Lam on the cheap.

With the increased dividend payout coming in the next two weeks, today could very well be one of those times.

10 stocks we like better than Lam Research
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lam Research wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Billy Duberstein has positions in Lam Research and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and has the following options: short January 2023 $320 puts on Lam Research and short September 2022 $74 puts on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Lam Research, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Sector#Stock#Inflation#Semiconductor Industry#Taiwan Semiconductor#Manufacturing Company#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#This Tech Stock Just#Citigroup#Lrcx#Lam Research
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
214K+
Followers
105K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy