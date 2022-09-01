Read full article on original website
Sept. 11: New Harvest Church Grand Opening
The Chelsea Free Methodist Church has a new name and a new home. That will be celebrated at its grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. The recently built church, now known as New Harvest, is located at 11875 Jackson Road in Lima Township. The church bought 70 acres of property in 2002 in part because it fits with its agricultural theme. Half the acreage is farmed, mostly corn and hay, and there is a large community garden that includes tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, green beans, beets, onions, and more.
Chelsea State Bank Welcomes William Bacon, Promotes Nancy Weir, Alex Smith, Kellie Steele
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chelsea State Bank for the information in this story.) Chelsea State Bank recently welcomed William (Bill) Bacon to the CSB team as vice president, and announced the promotions of Nancy Weir to vice president, Alex Smith to commercial loan officer, and Kellie Steele to risk mitigation and security officer.
Conservation District annual Fall Tree & Native Plant Sale
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Doug Reith for the information in this story.) While the early blooms of spring remind us to plant in the cool moist soils, fall is a great opportunity to plant native plants. The soil and temperatures of September and October provide conditions for better...
Recent Obituary: Shirley Ann Taylor
Of Dexter, at age 75, passed away after a decade long battle with cancer on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was born September 26, 1946 in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian (Mullins) Anderson. Shirley spent many years working in...
Chelsea Football Wins Home Opener 22-20 in Photos by Alan Ashley
Chelsea football evened its record to 1-1 with a 22-20 home victory Sept. 2 defeating Angola, Indiana.
Chelsea JV Football Loses Tough Game to Brighton
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Dennis Strzyzewski for the information in this story.) The Chelsea JV football team (1-1) lost 14-6 in a tough game at Brighton in the second game of the season. Ethan Povlich ran for 100 yards, Myles Bieber kicked two field goals, and Boaz Strong...
