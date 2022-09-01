Read full article on original website
WRGB
Gloversville hosts backpack event ahead of new school year
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — As kids head back to school, once again CBS6 is helping support students by sponsoring the Backpack Heroes program!. The program is in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of New York and Fidelis Care. The fundraiser helps provide schoolkids with backpacks filled with food...
WRGB
Schaghticoke Fair marking its 203rd year
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — In Rensselaer County, it's the final weekend of the Schaghticoke Fair. The agriculture, antiques, crafts and of course the food - have all been back in full-force in the wake of the pandemic's height. Aside from the great snacks and a beer garden and wine slushie bar, the fair features a petting zoo and pony rides, a sheep and goat pavilion, machinery demo area and a tractor and truck pull.
WRGB
Spa City stroll explores Skidmore's first home
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Folks spending their morning taking in some history in the spa city, for the latest Summer Sunday Stroll. Organized by the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation, the theme this week, "Skidmore's First Home." Ticketholders got to tour the area of Skidmore College's first campus. The foundation says Lucy Scribner purchased 82 Circular Street to establish the Young Women's Industrial Club, eventually becoming Skidmore. Although it started here, the campus expanded to Union Avenue and surrounding streets to its current size.
WRGB
43rd annual Scottish Games take the fairground at Altamont
ALTAMONT, NY (WRGB) — A taste of Scotland came back to the Capital Region Saturday, for the 43rd annual Scottish Games!. The games are held at the Altamont Fairgrounds where there were competitions, including the nation’s largest pipe band competition. FINAL DAYS: Save some money buying tickets for...
WRGB
August and Summer 2022 Sizzled - Here are the Facts and Stats.
We all know August was hot to the delight of local vacationers but to the chagrin of those of us dealing with the sky high cooling costs. The month in fact was on fire locally landing as the 2nd warmest August on record at Albany behind August 1872, and the hottest on record since temperature observations began at the airport in 1938. The cause was simple, a combination of the northern branch of the jet staying north of the border, which is normal in the summer, and the occasional emergence of the classic Bermuda high pressure system at the surface over the central Atlantic which pumped up plenty of heat and humidity that went practically unbroken throughout all four weeks of the month. Dry ground conditions due to the ongoing drought aided in elevating daytime temperatures a couple of degrees as well. The monthly mean temperature at Albany was 75.6 degrees which was 4.2 degrees above the new much warmer 1991-2020 30 year climate normals for August.
WRGB
Investigators locate remains in Lee presumed to be missing Shaker High School Teacher
Lee, MA (WRGB) — Investigators say they believe they have located human remains presumed to be the body of 42-year-old Megan Marohn. They say on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered the remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Investigators are still actively investigating the area,...
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
WRGB
TIMELINE | What we know about the disappearance of Meghan Marohn
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) — A long search for a missing Shaker High School teacher ended when authorities found her remains Friday. WRGB has been covering the case since police found her car parked in a lot near a trailhead in Lee, Mass., back in March. Here's a look...
WRGB
Crews in Menands working to repair water main break
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — The Menands Police Department is alerting residents and businesses of a main water break. This is on Wolfert Avenue near North Pearl Street, where there are no road closures at this time. Police say residents may experience discolored water with little to no water flow...
WRGB
Albany police execute search warrant at Pine Hills home; recover narcotics
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is in jail for selling drugs from is Hamilton Street home. On Thursday, September 1, 2022 around 9:50 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
WRGB
Madison Avenue shooting incident leaves one dead, one wounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning inside of a building on Madison Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fareed Sanders, 35, of Albany inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
WRGB
Driver pulled over for speeding facing drug charges in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Cohoes Police Department announcing a major drug arrest. Police say Joseph Scott, 32, had been pulled over for speeding, but was found to have been driving with a suspended license while being in possession of 61 grams of methamphetamine. Scott has been charged with...
WRGB
Cocaine, weapon found after man leads police on chase near school grounds
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A teenager armed with a loaded gun led police on a chase near a school in Washington Square. According to a press release provided by the Albany Police Department (APD), Marshall Gause, 19, was arrested and charged for throwing a loaded .40 caliber handgun to the ground after running through the Sheridan Avenue Preparatory School Thursday.
WRGB
Man found guilty of tossing cocaine, ammunition during chase with police
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A jury convicted a man for holding cocaine and a firearm during a chase with police last year, and now could face between 5 and 40 years in prison. Mikal Smith was one of five people indicted in July 2021 during an effort to target people illegally possessing firearms in the state. It wasn't immediately available as to whether the other indicted people were also convicted.
