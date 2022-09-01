Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Labor Day Closings
The Labor Day holiday brings the closures of government offices around the county. Both the city halls in Russell Springs and Jamestown will be closed Monday, September 5th, as will the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center. Schools will be closed in Russell County, as will the...
lakercountry.com
KSP hosting recruiting event in Campbellsville Wednesday
Kentucky State Police will be hosting a “Meet the Recruiter” event at Campbellsville University’s Winters Dining Hall on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trooper First Class Jonathan Houk of Post 15 Columbia and the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch will be available to answer questions and provide information about the application process, what it takes to be a Trooper, and what opportunities a career with the Kentucky State Police could provide.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown planning two special-called meetings this week
The Jamestown City Council has announced two special-called meetings this week. The city council will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. for the first reading of an annexation ordinance for Sonny’s Landing. Another special-called meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. for a second...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY
COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
lakercountry.com
Mary Irene Miller, age 94, of Russell Springs
Mary Irene Miller, of Russell Springs, passed away at her home Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was 94 years of age. Born July 11, 1928, in Jamestown, she was a daughter of the late Willie Claude and Bertha Coffey Blakely. Irene was a member of New Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time on her front porch watching traffic come and go. Irene was an excellent mother to her children and deeply loved all her family. After her dear husband, Russell, passed away in 1992, she saw the need to become independent. With the help of her granddaughter, Holly, Irene passed the exams and got her driver’s license at the age of sixty-six.
jpinews.com
Update on Shots fired in Glasgow Thursday Morning
Shots were fired in the city limits of Glasgow Thursday morning, September 1. An individual inside of a car on Columbia Avenue shot at another vehicle, in an isolated incident that began in the county. The operator of either vehicle has not been named. Because of the proximity to Glasgow...
lakercountry.com
New build-ready certified site announced in Somerset
A new Build-Ready-certified site at Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority Commerce Park in neighboring Pulaski County was announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday, with hopes of attracting new business to the region. The tract, located at 2000 Barnesburg Road in Somerset, adds to the growing list of sites certified by...
lakercountry.com
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, age 82, of Jamestown
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 82 years of age. Betty was born in the Swan Pond Community of Russell County on December 30, 1939, daughter of the late Felix and Lura Hadley Wooldridge. She married Herbert Hue Lawless on August 3, 1957, and together, they raised two sons and two daughters. Betty was bookkeeper for her husband’s contracting business, Herb’s Construction. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Jamestown for over 50 years.
k105.com
2 arrested after Pulaski Co. law enforcement seizes over 25 ounces of meth, nearly 10 grams of cocaine, 102 pills
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized over 25 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly 10 grams of cocaine after a suspect struck a deputy while fleeing police. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, detectives with the agency’s Narcotic’s Division were conducting traffic interdiction in the southern part of the county Wednesday night when police observed a “suspicious” 2012 Ford F150.
London woman charged after 2 children found along road
A woman was charged in Laurel County after two young children were found walking along a road in London.
clayconews.com
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male
LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
wymt.com
Mint Gaming Hall opens in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It Is located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County. When...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
