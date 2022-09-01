Mary Irene Miller, of Russell Springs, passed away at her home Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was 94 years of age. Born July 11, 1928, in Jamestown, she was a daughter of the late Willie Claude and Bertha Coffey Blakely. Irene was a member of New Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time on her front porch watching traffic come and go. Irene was an excellent mother to her children and deeply loved all her family. After her dear husband, Russell, passed away in 1992, she saw the need to become independent. With the help of her granddaughter, Holly, Irene passed the exams and got her driver’s license at the age of sixty-six.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO