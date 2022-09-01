ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

kelo.com

Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa's rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
IOWA STATE
bellevueheraldleader.com

15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program

DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said.
IOWA STATE
County
Mercer County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Mercer County, IL
Government
KCCI.com

Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit

ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Pritzker among speakers at 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist

(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area along Interstate Highway 29.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
97ZOK

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Republican Governor Nominee Darrin Bailey Visited Rock Falls Saturday Evening, Blasts Pritzker's Performance over 4 Years, Claims Any Hate on November Ballot was what the Governor Created

It was a soggy Saturday evening in Rock Falls, but a few dozen of the Whiteside County Republican faithful came to the Whiteside County Headquarters to meet and listen to the Republican Nominee for Governor, Darrin Bailey. When it came time for Bailey to speak to those in attendance, he...
ROCK FALLS, IL
Western Iowa Today

Enhanced Law Enforcement Presence on Iowa Roadways over Labor Day Weekend

(Atlantic) Labor Day weekend is labeled by many as the last goodbye to summer, with people traveling one more time before the winter months set in. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says it is anticipated that traffic will dramatically increase over this Labor Day weekend. McCreedy says a safety initiative begins today and through Monday. This enforcement effort aims to identify and address dangerous driving behaviors that lead to severe and fatal crashes.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state's constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward.
IOWA STATE
WBKR

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL

