1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
KTUL
1 dead after alleged burglar breaks into south Tulsa residence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting call near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue on September 4 just before 2 a.m. The caller told police he had shot a burglar as he was entering his residence. When officers arrived they found the adult male victim...
Two wounded in shooting, home invasion in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Monday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 81st and Yale around 5 a.m. The residents in the home told police that two people broke into the home and...
Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
Tulsa police searching for truck involved in fatal hit & run
When officers arrived they found the deceased victim but the suspect who struck her with their blue pickup truck fled the scene.
KTUL
2 injured after double shooting in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were injured during a shooting Monday morning in a south Tulsa neighborhood. Tulsa police say the double shooting happened at a residence near 77th and Yale around 5 a.m. One person was shot in the arm and pistol-whipped and another was shot in...
Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach
CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
Tulsa police looking for missing man with limited mental capacity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man with a limited mental capacity who could be in danger. Tryeyon Hurt, 22, was last seen in the area of 3169 East 49th Street in Tulsa on Saturday night, Tulsa police said. Hurt was wearing a grey short sleeved...
Collinsville Police Arrest 2 Burglary Suspects For Breaking Into Storage Units
Collinsville Police arrested a man and woman who they said were caught breaking into storage units. Police said it may have been an inside job. Collinsville Police said they found out about the burglary because an off-duty Rogers County deputy was driving by, and saw sparks flying. Police said that...
Police arrest man for leading them on chase in stolen car through midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who they said led them on a chase through midtown Tulsa in a stolen car Thursday morning. Police arrested 27-year-old Malcolm Jenkins after he was apprehended near East 41st Street and South Harvard Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Police said officers from...
KTUL
Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
KTUL
TPD trying to identify man who allegedly stole a package from a home's front porch
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking help identifying a man suspected of stealing a package off of a porch on August 24 around 12:45 p.m. TPD says a man in a white Dodge Journey SUV parked in the driveway of a home near 41st and Harvard.
Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals
A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
Man in critical condition after being struck by a van in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was struck by a van near 49th and Peoria. Officers at the scene told FOX23 a man was crossing the street, and the van tried to swerve to avoid hitting him. The back of the van struck the man in the road.
Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — More than a hundred miles away from the scene of the crime, Tulsa Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in Ada. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Aug. 25. Davis was wanted...
