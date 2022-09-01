ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

1 dead after alleged burglar breaks into south Tulsa residence

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting call near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue on September 4 just before 2 a.m. The caller told police he had shot a burglar as he was entering his residence. When officers arrived they found the adult male victim...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

2 injured after double shooting in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were injured during a shooting Monday morning in a south Tulsa neighborhood. Tulsa police say the double shooting happened at a residence near 77th and Yale around 5 a.m. One person was shot in the arm and pistol-whipped and another was shot in...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach

CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
CHELSEA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spray Paint#Stolen Car#Police#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — More than a hundred miles away from the scene of the crime, Tulsa Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in Ada. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Aug. 25. Davis was wanted...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy