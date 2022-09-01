Read full article on original website
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths even as cases continue to decline
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June...
click orlando
Florida’s property insurance crisis lingers as hurricane season nears peak
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Florida is still dealing with a property insurance crisis. More than 400,000 Floridians have had their policies dropped in the last two years and the average premium has more than doubled. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Labor Day expected to bring lots of visitors, traffic to Southwest Florida
Millions of Americans have plans this holiday weekend, whether it’s visiting family or enjoying a staycation on one of Southwest Florida’s beautiful beaches. AAA says around 137 million people, more than a third of all Americans, are expected to travel over Labor Day weekend, so Southwest Florida’s roads will likely be packed.
WINKNEWS.com
Lovers Key closed for swimming pending water testing
The Lovers Key State Park beach has been closed to swimming pending the results of testing from the Florida Department of Health. The beach was closed to swimming beginning on Saturday. The state has not said what they are testing the water for or if they have detected anything in the water.
wjtn.com
Florida teen battling suspected case of brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days
(NEW YORK) -- A Florida teen has been battling an infection suspected to be caused by a rare, brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days, as his family prays for him to wake up, they said. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was suffering from a severe headache, high fever and hallucinations when his...
southfloridareporter.com
With An Influx Of People Moving To Florida, What Does This Mean For Florida Real Estate?
At the height of Florida’s recent population boom, The New York Times reported that nearly 1,000 people were flooding into the state each day. As for what triggered this influx, there are several factors to consider. For starters, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people suddenly found themselves free to work...
Mysuncoast.com
Labor day crafts fair in Venice
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival has concluded. Nearly 100 craft artisans lined up in downtown Venice to help start the fall craft season. The free event was open to the public from September 3rd to the 4th and offered countless crafts...
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
Slithery situation: Deputies wrangle large venomous snake near Florida home
Deputies were put into in a slithery situation when they were called to handle a large venomous snake that was spotted near a Florida home.
tourcounsel.com
The Long Beach of Naples in Florida
Naples has become a popular yet fairly quiet coastal community in Southwest Florida. In recent years, rapid growth is being noted in terms of resorts, shopping malls, and golf courses. However, they are still a beach place first and foremost, and they want it to stay that way. The beaches...
islandernews.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
helpmechas.com
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
WINKNEWS.com
Antibody testing shows COVID-19 protection
Just this week, the Federal Drug Administration authorized a new COVID-19 booster. This one is aimed directly at the omicron variant. After getting a series of shots, people may be wondering whether they need this one in order to stay protected. Chances are many are wondering about their COVID defenses...
boatlyfe.com
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location
When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 340X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
seahawkseye.org
Fall into fun this autumn season in Lee County
Living in Florida is oftentimes referred to as living with only one season: summer. Although it can get a bit chilly during the winter months, the temperature typically stays higher on average than in most other states. As the season transitions into fall, it can be discouraging to see people...
Only 37% of Florida students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam, so we challenged adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only 37% of Florida high school students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam last school year. In Duval, scores were even lower. We posed one of the more basic questions on the exam to four random adults, and the results made that 37% passing rate for public school students looks a bit better.
