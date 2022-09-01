ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Labor Day expected to bring lots of visitors, traffic to Southwest Florida

Millions of Americans have plans this holiday weekend, whether it’s visiting family or enjoying a staycation on one of Southwest Florida’s beautiful beaches. AAA says around 137 million people, more than a third of all Americans, are expected to travel over Labor Day weekend, so Southwest Florida’s roads will likely be packed.
Lovers Key closed for swimming pending water testing

The Lovers Key State Park beach has been closed to swimming pending the results of testing from the Florida Department of Health. The beach was closed to swimming beginning on Saturday. The state has not said what they are testing the water for or if they have detected anything in the water.
Labor day crafts fair in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival has concluded. Nearly 100 craft artisans lined up in downtown Venice to help start the fall craft season. The free event was open to the public from September 3rd to the 4th and offered countless crafts...
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
The Long Beach of Naples in Florida

Naples has become a popular yet fairly quiet coastal community in Southwest Florida. In recent years, rapid growth is being noted in terms of resorts, shopping malls, and golf courses. However, they are still a beach place first and foremost, and they want it to stay that way. The beaches...
Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
Antibody testing shows COVID-19 protection

Just this week, the Federal Drug Administration authorized a new COVID-19 booster. This one is aimed directly at the omicron variant. After getting a series of shots, people may be wondering whether they need this one in order to stay protected. Chances are many are wondering about their COVID defenses...
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location

When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 340X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
Fall into fun this autumn season in Lee County

Living in Florida is oftentimes referred to as living with only one season: summer. Although it can get a bit chilly during the winter months, the temperature typically stays higher on average than in most other states. As the season transitions into fall, it can be discouraging to see people...
