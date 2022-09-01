If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.

