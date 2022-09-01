ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
u.today

1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as Whales Shift 404,000,000 Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bitcoinist.com

The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment

If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Community Sees $XRP Price Explode Upward in September, Data Shows

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will explode upward to end the month of September at $0.4917, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 51.3% from its current $0.324 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users predict...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Russia To Legalize Use Of Cryptocurrency In International Trade: Report

Russia is close to pushing legislation for the use of cryptocurrency in international trade. In current conditions “it is impossible to do without cross-border settlements in cryptocurrency,” the Bank of Russia and Ministry of Finance have reportedly agreed. The necessary regulatory framework will still need to be introduced.
dailyhodl.com

Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Addresses Ethereum Rival’s Blockchain Outages and Issues

Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko is addressing some of the technical difficulties that Solana (SOL) experienced over the last year. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Yakovenko says that Solana’s aim to process transactions at an ultra-high rate presented various challenges, especially once the Ethereum (ETH) rival began attracting waves of new users.
CoinDesk

Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
investing.com

Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report

Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted that cross-border payments in crypto are inevitable in the current geopolitical conditions. The Russian central bank has been rethinking the approach to regulating crypto and agreed with...
CoinDesk

Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness

Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned...
investing.com

Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey

The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation

A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
