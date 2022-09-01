Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as Whales Shift 404,000,000 Tokens
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Clarifies Crypto Project’s Position on Burning ADA To Reduce Supply
The creator of smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is clearing the air on the crypto project’s stance on burning tokens. In response to a social media user who had accused him of “ignorance,” Charles Hoskinson says that burning coins is tantamount to destroying other people’s property.
u.today
XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Futures Now Supported by Indian Crypto Exchange Bitbns
Indian crypto exchange Bitbns has announced that it now allows users to trade futures in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. It also offers trading via Tether (USDT) margined perpetual swaps in a slew of other cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and the native BNS token.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Community Sees $XRP Price Explode Upward in September, Data Shows
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will explode upward to end the month of September at $0.4917, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 51.3% from its current $0.324 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users predict...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Russia To Legalize Use Of Cryptocurrency In International Trade: Report
Russia is close to pushing legislation for the use of cryptocurrency in international trade. In current conditions “it is impossible to do without cross-border settlements in cryptocurrency,” the Bank of Russia and Ministry of Finance have reportedly agreed. The necessary regulatory framework will still need to be introduced.
dailyhodl.com
Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Addresses Ethereum Rival’s Blockchain Outages and Issues
Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko is addressing some of the technical difficulties that Solana (SOL) experienced over the last year. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Yakovenko says that Solana’s aim to process transactions at an ultra-high rate presented various challenges, especially once the Ethereum (ETH) rival began attracting waves of new users.
CoinDesk
Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
investing.com
Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report
Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted that cross-border payments in crypto are inevitable in the current geopolitical conditions. The Russian central bank has been rethinking the approach to regulating crypto and agreed with...
CoinDesk
Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness
Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned...
investing.com
Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey
The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Network Says $70M Cash Relief Will Bolster Efforts to Survive the Year
Crypto lender Celsius Network, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, said a freshly found $70 million pile of cash will likely help it continue operating through the end of 2022. According to a document filed Thursday by Kirkland & Ellis, the law firm Celsius has hired to help it restructure,...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra’s (LUNA) Are Good for Crypto – Here’s Why
The creator of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, is suggesting that a decline in the prices of crypto assets has benefits. Buterin says in an interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith that the fall in prices is “good” at exposing weaknesses. “I do think that price drops...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
Comments / 0