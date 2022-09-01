ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘More than 400,000 people’ have had long Covid for over two years

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPEjr_0hdpk2sP00

More than 400,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.

A total of two million people across the country are estimated to be suffering from long Covid, according to a new survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Some 429,000 – the equivalent of around one in five (22%) – first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.

The number of people with long Covid who first had the virus at least one year ago is estimated to be 892,000, or 45% of the total.

The figures are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to July 31.

They show that long Covid is likely to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.5 million people – nearly three-quarters of those with self-reported long Covid – with 384,000 saying their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”.

Fatigue is the most common symptom (experienced by 62% of those with self-reported long Covid), followed by shortness of breath (37%), difficulty concentrating (33%) and muscle ache (31%).

The estimates cannot be compared directly with previous long Covid surveys published by the ONS, due to a change in the way the data has been collected.

Prevalence of long Covid is currently highest among 35 to 69-year-olds, at 4.4%, followed by 25 to 34-year-olds, at 3.0%.

People working in social care reported the highest prevalence of long Covid among employment groups (5.6%), followed by teachers and educators (4.4%) and arts and entertainment workers (4.3%).

There is no standard measure for long Covid, with the ONS using a definition based on symptoms that have persisted for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection, where the symptoms could not be explained by something else.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse

A top Russian official has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.
POLITICS
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

What’s next for Liz Truss? The new Tory leader’s first days

Liz Truss has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party. She garnered the most votes from Tory party members to beat rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson, as was widely expected. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, made...
POLITICS
newschain

Flood alerts in place with thunderstorms to return in the evening

Several flood alerts remain in place on Monday after rain, thunder and lightning swept across parts of the UK overnight. Five alerts for possible flooding are in place for the River Soar in Lancashire, Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire, River Cole and Dorcan Brook in Swindon, River Maun in Nottinghamshire and River Plym and Tory Brook in Devon.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy