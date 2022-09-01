ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in north St. Louis County

By Reggie Lee
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department was on the scene of a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

According to reports, a man was shot in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive at about 4 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

The street was blocked off for a time. No further information has been released as this is an open investigation.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nick Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

R. Nelson
4d ago

"Welcome to Saint Louis... home to America's Shooting Gallery and defunded policing policies, owned and operated by liberal Democratic party and administration".

