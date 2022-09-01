Man shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department was on the scene of a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

According to reports, a man was shot in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive at about 4 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

The street was blocked off for a time. No further information has been released as this is an open investigation.

