Man shot in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department was on the scene of a reported shooting early Thursday morning.
According to reports, a man was shot in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive at about 4 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
The street was blocked off for a time. No further information has been released as this is an open investigation.
FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nick Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
