Oh, you thought things would be easier for Penn State in Week 2? After going head-to-head with one of the Big Ten’s top passing offenses led by Aidan O’Connell, the Nittany Lions will once again be put to the test in the air by the Ohio Bobcats, who come to Happy Valley this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup in Penn State’s home opener in Beaver Stadium. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio’s Week 1 over FAU. He completed 27 of 34 pass attempts in the process and showed improved decision-making according to his...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO