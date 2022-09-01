ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State secondary bracing for another pass-heavy opponent in Ohio Bobcats

Oh, you thought things would be easier for Penn State in Week 2? After going head-to-head with one of the Big Ten’s top passing offenses led by Aidan O’Connell, the Nittany Lions will once again be put to the test in the air by the Ohio Bobcats, who come to Happy Valley this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup in Penn State’s home opener in Beaver Stadium. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio’s Week 1 over FAU. He completed 27 of 34 pass attempts in the process and showed improved decision-making according to his...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Home, PA
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Morgantown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State helps FOX win Thursday night ratings battle with ESPN

If you were looking for a reason why FOX decided to put Penn State and Purdue on its Thursday night slot in Week 1, you have your answer. Despite ESPN having the revival of the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, FOX won the Thursday night battle with Penn State’s nailbiter of a win on the road at Purdue. A reported total of 3.51 million people tuned in to watch Penn State’s season-opening win at Purdue on Thursday night. That gave FOX the edge over ESPN’s broadcast of Pitt and West Virginia. ESPN reportedly had 3.152 million viewers for the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy