AthlonSports.com
Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Has A Blunt Message For ESPN Following Big Win Over West Virginia
The 2022 Backyard Brawl was one for the ages. Pitt notched a 38-31 victory over West Virginia in dramatic fashion, capped by a late pick-six for the go-ahead touchdown. However, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't exactly a happy camper following the win. Narduzzi joined Scott Van Pelt on...
WATCH: Neal Brown Delivers Message to Fans Sunday Evening
WVU head coach Neal Brown encourages the fans to stay behind this team.
LIVE BLOG: #5 Notre Dame at #2 Ohio State
Irish Breakdown provides live analysis and updates of the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State secondary bracing for another pass-heavy opponent in Ohio Bobcats
Oh, you thought things would be easier for Penn State in Week 2? After going head-to-head with one of the Big Ten’s top passing offenses led by Aidan O’Connell, the Nittany Lions will once again be put to the test in the air by the Ohio Bobcats, who come to Happy Valley this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup in Penn State’s home opener in Beaver Stadium. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio’s Week 1 over FAU. He completed 27 of 34 pass attempts in the process and showed improved decision-making according to his...
Pittsburgh Panthers Football: ESPN FPI rankings updated ahead of game vs. Tennessee
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself within the Top 25. In fact, Pitt comes in at the No. 25 spot in the most recent ESPN FPI rankings. Since the last update, Aug. 4, there have been considerable changes in the predictions that ESPN regarding Pitt's remaining football schedule.
Ohio State issues availability report for Notre Dame game
The fine folks with the Ohio State football team have issued the availability report for the game against Notre Dame, and there are a few notable names that will not be taking part in game No. 1. The most notable name on the following list is Julian Fleming. The former...
Penn State helps FOX win Thursday night ratings battle with ESPN
If you were looking for a reason why FOX decided to put Penn State and Purdue on its Thursday night slot in Week 1, you have your answer. Despite ESPN having the revival of the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, FOX won the Thursday night battle with Penn State’s nailbiter of a win on the road at Purdue. A reported total of 3.51 million people tuned in to watch Penn State’s season-opening win at Purdue on Thursday night. That gave FOX the edge over ESPN’s broadcast of Pitt and West Virginia. ESPN reportedly had 3.152 million viewers for the...
