CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mildred Janise McLean, age 92, of Canton, will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Walter Smith at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 12:00PM up until the time of the service. Mrs. McLean passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

CANTON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO