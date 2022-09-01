ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

wwnytv.com

Flag retirement ceremony today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American flag needs to be retired properly once it’s become soiled or tattered. Corey Decker is a Carthage High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge. His project is a flag retirement ceremony. It’s scheduled for Labor Day (today, Monday, September 5)....
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Lisbon man faces menacing charges

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man faces menacing charges after an alleged incident Friday. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say they charged Mark A. Francis, 49, with Menacing in the 2nd Degree when they responded to a call involving a pistol in the Town of Lisbon.
LISBON, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert V. Pound Sr., 84, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert V. Pound Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, while a patient at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. He fought his last battle against cancer and was surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 1...
BROWNVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Gregory Richard Sargent, 37, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gregory Richard Sargent, age 37, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at a date to be announced at the convenience of the family. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Sargent passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Valerie D. Loveitt, 69, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Valerie D. Loveitt, Age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. At this time, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, Watertown, owner of M & N Painting, passed away Friday September 2nd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary with dates and times...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Shirley Elmer, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Elmer, 85, Watertown, widow of Carlton Elmer, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Calling hours are Wednesday September 7th, from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be10 am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Champion Hillside Cemetery.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville, passed away September 2, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Samaritan Keep Home, where Joyce had been a resident for the past eight years. Joyce was born October 7, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN, daughter of William Harban and...
BROWNVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Gerald A. Storey, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. Storey passed away Saturday, September 3rd at Samaritan Summit Village with his family by his side. He was 81 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Loretta. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9th at the Reed...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Mildred Janise McLean, 92, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mildred Janise McLean, age 92, of Canton, will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Walter Smith at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 12:00PM up until the time of the service. Mrs. McLean passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
LORRAINE, NY
wwnytv.com

Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people. The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Norman R. Oatman, 80, of Adams Center and Watertown

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown. The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, September 5th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Heuvelton hosts annual Labor Day Parade

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The Village of Heuvelton held it’s annual Labor Day Parade Sunday afternoon. Those in attendance on State Street could see some parade participants, like members of the high school marching band, wearing Mickey and Minnie ears, or having the beloved characters adorn their floats to incorporate this year’s theme of Disney.
HEUVELTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening on August 31st, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 pm on Monday September 12th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. He...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dogs travel from North Carolina to find homes in north country

TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - It was a dog day afternoon Friday in Lewis County as nearly a dozen four-legged friends made the 16-hour journey from North Carolina to the north country. The North Country Pet Adoption Service helps find homes for dogs and cats across Lewis and...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, native of Braisil

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, died in Waddington at the home of her granddaughter Thursday. She was born August 22, 1924 in Alagoas, Braisil. The funeral will be at 1 PM Tuesday at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, Star Lake. There will be a calling...
STAR LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Autos on the River returns to Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some have taken the drive to Cape Vincent to see unique old rides. The village’s Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s annual Autos on the River Saturday afternoon. It’s a vintage and classic automobile show that brought out dozens of car enthusiasts to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY

