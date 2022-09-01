Read full article on original website
Flag retirement ceremony today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American flag needs to be retired properly once it’s become soiled or tattered. Corey Decker is a Carthage High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge. His project is a flag retirement ceremony. It’s scheduled for Labor Day (today, Monday, September 5)....
Your Turn: Feedback on correctional officer shortage, Bishop LaValley & whipped cream confusion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton:. SHOCKER! Look at how you treat law enforcement and the laws passed. Going to get much worse before it gets better. Jayme...
Lisbon man faces menacing charges
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man faces menacing charges after an alleged incident Friday. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say they charged Mark A. Francis, 49, with Menacing in the 2nd Degree when they responded to a call involving a pistol in the Town of Lisbon.
Robert V. Pound Sr., 84, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert V. Pound Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, while a patient at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. He fought his last battle against cancer and was surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 1...
Gregory Richard Sargent, 37, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gregory Richard Sargent, age 37, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at a date to be announced at the convenience of the family. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Sargent passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
Valerie D. Loveitt, 69, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Valerie D. Loveitt, Age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. At this time, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, Watertown, owner of M & N Painting, passed away Friday September 2nd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary with dates and times...
Shirley Elmer, 85, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Elmer, 85, Watertown, widow of Carlton Elmer, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Calling hours are Wednesday September 7th, from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be10 am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Champion Hillside Cemetery.
Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville, passed away September 2, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Samaritan Keep Home, where Joyce had been a resident for the past eight years. Joyce was born October 7, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN, daughter of William Harban and...
Gerald A. Storey, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. Storey passed away Saturday, September 3rd at Samaritan Summit Village with his family by his side. He was 81 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Loretta. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9th at the Reed...
Mildred Janise McLean, 92, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mildred Janise McLean, age 92, of Canton, will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Walter Smith at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 12:00PM up until the time of the service. Mrs. McLean passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - “Nacoma. She’s a best friend that’s what she is, she takes care of me.”. Nacoma and Denise Heise have been best friends for five years. She’s one of 7 horses on their ranch. “She’s just a wonderful, wonderful horse,” said Denise....
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people. The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.
Norman R. Oatman, 80, of Adams Center and Watertown
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown. The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, September 5th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will...
Heuvelton hosts annual Labor Day Parade
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The Village of Heuvelton held it’s annual Labor Day Parade Sunday afternoon. Those in attendance on State Street could see some parade participants, like members of the high school marching band, wearing Mickey and Minnie ears, or having the beloved characters adorn their floats to incorporate this year’s theme of Disney.
Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening on August 31st, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 pm on Monday September 12th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. He...
Dogs travel from North Carolina to find homes in north country
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - It was a dog day afternoon Friday in Lewis County as nearly a dozen four-legged friends made the 16-hour journey from North Carolina to the north country. The North Country Pet Adoption Service helps find homes for dogs and cats across Lewis and...
Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, native of Braisil
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, died in Waddington at the home of her granddaughter Thursday. She was born August 22, 1924 in Alagoas, Braisil. The funeral will be at 1 PM Tuesday at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, Star Lake. There will be a calling...
Autos on the River returns to Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some have taken the drive to Cape Vincent to see unique old rides. The village’s Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s annual Autos on the River Saturday afternoon. It’s a vintage and classic automobile show that brought out dozens of car enthusiasts to...
