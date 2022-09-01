Read full article on original website
Rams' Matthew Stafford underwent 'non-surgical procedure' on elbow during offseason: reports
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford feels "strong" heading into his second season with the team after reportedly undergoing an offseason procedure to manage pain in his right elbow. Stafford told reporters on Sunday that he has "no limitations" in his throwing arm ahead of the Rams’ season opener against...
Giants' Darius Slayton takes pay cut to remain in New York
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton made the 53-man roster, but it took a pay cut to make it happen. Slayton agreed to take a pay cut from his scheduled $2.5 million salary, agreeing to the league minimum of $965,000, the New York Post reported Wednesday. Slayton, entering his...
Dabo Swinney, Clemson agree to new 10-year contract to become second-highest paid coach in college football
The massive contracts for college football coaches continue to roll in. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney became the latest coach to cash in, signing a 10-year extension Thursday worth a reported $11.5 million per year. The deal makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban, according to Sports Illustrated.
John Daly rocks and fires for casual first pitch as Cardinals pull off incredible comeback win
John Daly has always gone with the "grip it and rip it" approach when it comes to his golf swing, bombing balls down the fairway on his way to two major championships in his career. On Wednesday night in St. Louis, Daly took a similar approach on the baseball diamond,...
