Alabama State

AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
alabamawx.com

Showers and Storms Widespread over Northwest, Northeast, East Central Alabama

Thunderstorms are now widespread across a good bit of North and Central Alabama. Flooding is ongoing over Northeast Alabama with several flash flood warnings in effect. The heaviest storms at this hour are over parts of Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion, and Winston Counties. Widespread rain and thunderstorm activity extended from...
alabamawx.com

Flood Watch Issued for North and Central Alabama

NWS Offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have issued flash flood watches that will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow night. In the Birmingham County Warning Area, the watch includes Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Power extending Lake Martin summer lake levels into October

Summer will last a little longer at Lake Martin, since Alabama Power is extending the lake’s summer pool for a few more weeks. Usually, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, reaching winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower lake level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, reaching full summer pool around the end of April. The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15.
WRBL News 3

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
