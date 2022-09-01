Read full article on original website
More flash flooding possible Monday in Alabama; flood watch in effect
More rain is in the forecast for Alabama today, and a flood watch is in effect for the northern half of the state. The National Weather Service said the combination of slow-moving storms and rain over the weekend could lead to flash flooding through the day today. Heavy rain over...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Labor strike, Birmingham homicides, Carnegie kid: Down in Alabama
There’s an update on the state’s longest-ever labor strike. Birmingham is on pace to challenge its record number of homicides. A 12-year-old boy from Alabama played Carnegie Hall over the summer. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Showers and Storms Widespread over Northwest, Northeast, East Central Alabama
Thunderstorms are now widespread across a good bit of North and Central Alabama. Flooding is ongoing over Northeast Alabama with several flash flood warnings in effect. The heaviest storms at this hour are over parts of Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion, and Winston Counties. Widespread rain and thunderstorm activity extended from...
Flood Watch Issued for North and Central Alabama
NWS Offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have issued flash flood watches that will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow night. In the Birmingham County Warning Area, the watch includes Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Power extending Lake Martin summer lake levels into October
Summer will last a little longer at Lake Martin, since Alabama Power is extending the lake’s summer pool for a few more weeks. Usually, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, reaching winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower lake level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, reaching full summer pool around the end of April. The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15.
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Alabama Original: North Alabama Bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year
Every Saturday, Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. sets up thousands of donated items at his church, Solomon Temple, on U.S. 31 in Athens. Alabama Original: North Alabama bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year. Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. of Solomon Temple in Athens is doing his part to give back...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Pandemic and schools, gas-engine bans, Saban’s rebukes: Down in Alabama
We’re starting to see the pandemic’s effect on education. Electric vehicles do get some love in Alabama, but don’t look for us to go the California route. And we have another sign that college football season is upon us. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and...
Alabama identifies thousands asked to pay back unemployment due to state error
Alabama is inviting some of the people it told to pay back their pandemic unemployment benefits to apply for a waiver to reduce a portion of that debt. “We are continuing to waive overpayments that are the direct result of agency or employer error,” said Alabama Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchinson this week.
COVID Still Topping 2020 Numbers in Alabama, but Conditions Not as Bad as in 2021
Although many Alabamians seem to believe the pandemic is over, judging by the lack of masks being worn inside stores and other public buildings, the virus actually is affecting more Alabamians now than it did two years ago. On Thursday, the average of new cases being reported daily in the...
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Critics: New congressional maps dilute Black power in Alabama and two other states
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
