stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Volleyball Results From Algona Classic 9-3-22
The Storm Lake volleyball team played five matches Satruday at the Algona volleyball classic. The Tornadoes lost to Sioux Center 21-5 and 21-10. They lost their match to Lake Mills 21-9 and 21-8. They would go three sets with E-L-C winning the first set 21-18, losing the second set 21-15 and then dropping a close 3rd set 16-14.
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Resident Infected With First Iowa Case of West Nile This Year
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that a Buena Vista County resident is infected with the first case of West Nile virus this year. The resident is a middle age adult between the ages of 41 and 60. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.
agupdate.com
Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair
This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Native Huddleston is New Farm Coordinator for Sustainable Iowa Land Trust
A Storm Lake native is the new farm coordinator for the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust. Alexis Huddleston took over the position this week...(audio clip below :17 ) The Sustainable Iowa Land Trust is a non-profit organization based in. Des Moines...(audio clip below :22 ) Huddleston graduated from Drake University in...
Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing
Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
stormlakeradio.com
Sandra Kay Jepsen, 69, of Battle Creek
Sandra Kay Jepsen, age 69, of Battle Creek, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the CHI St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove.
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
stormlakeradio.com
Vehicle Totaled in Clay County Rollover Mishap
An Everly man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident in rural Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened Wednesday southwest of Spencer in the 1700 block of 360th Street. 20-year-old Colt Slunecka was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger eastbound when he lost control on the loose gravel, and the vehicle rolled in the north ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Machine Shop Being Built In Larabee Collapses, Injuring At Least Five
Larabee, Iowa — A building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Larabee, injuring at least five people. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the building frame, which was to be a business, was under construction when it gave way. They tell us that one construction worker was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person’s injuries were described as “severe.” Another victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Three others were taken to medical care by private vehicle for injuries that were called “minor.”
stormlakeradio.com
Wayne Maynard Grossnickle, 86, of Laurens
Wayne Maynard Grossnickle, of Laurens, Iowa passed away on September 2, 2022 surrounded by his family, at the age of 86. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Albert City Evangelical Free Church, with burial to follow at the Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will...
kicdam.com
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
First case of West Nile virus confirmed in Iowa
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee County Farm Getting Recognized for Livestock, Environmental Care
A farm in Cherokee County will be presented with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award next week. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the award to Cronin Farms of Meriden this coming Tuesday, September 6th at 11am. The multi-generational family farm is owned and operated by Tim and...
iowapublicradio.org
On Sunday evenings, this rural Iowa bar draws music lovers and musicians from far and wide
Any other day of the week, this place is dead. But, tonight, the tie dye-covered bar is filled with people, crowded around the Grateful Dead memorabilia and the bright bits of neon that bounce off the walls. Ree Irwin and her husband drove in from Sac City to see tonight’s show. They’ve been coming to Byron’s almost every Sunday for more than a decade.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
1380kcim.com
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations
(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:. 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair. • 300 block of Truman Road, Anita. • 1100 block of 4th Avenue South,...
