chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Dominates Penn To Stay Unbeaten

The UNC field hockey team moved to 4-0 in 2022 with another home win against an Ivy League opponent. Two days after dispatching Princeton, the Tar Heels did the same to Penn at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ryleigh Heck and Erin Matson continued to swing red-hot sticks. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown

As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
BOONE, NC
#Unc#Unc Lawsuit
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Good Ride, Unspoiled

“Let’s give them something to talk about . . . a little mystery to figure out” — Bonnie Raitt. Alumni and fans of Appalachian State and Carolina will be talking about what happened at “The Rock” in Boone Saturday for a long time, and the full mystery of UNC’s 63-61 win over ASU may never be figured out.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Volleyball Wins Weekend Matches vs. South Carolina and Arizona

It was a memorable weekend at Carmichael Arena for the UNC volleyball team. The Tar Heels opened the home slate by welcoming South Carolina and Arizona to Chapel Hill, and took wins against both on Friday and Saturday nights. UNC was dominant in the first match with the Gamecocks, sweeping...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

This Labor Day, Support Orange County Living Wage Employers

This Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor and celebrate the American worker. What’s the best way we can do that, here in our community?. The organization Orange County Living Wage is urging residents to spend the weekend supporting local businesses who have pledged to pay all their employees a living wage.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
chapelboro.com

Sera Cuni, Owner of Café Root Cellar, Makes Finals of ‘Chef Showdown’

Sera Cuni rarely meets a competition she doesn’t want to enter. Whether it’s Strong Man matches around the state or Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, Cuni will take her talents wherever she can compete. Recently, Cuni made it to the grand finale of the...
chapelboro.com

Labor Day Weekend Alters Services Around Orange County

Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is coming up. Orange County residents can enjoy a day of rest and relaxation on Monday, September 5. The federal holiday means the majority of Americans will have the day off. Here’s a list of what services will be altered in observance...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina

A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
DANVILLE, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Family reacts to discovery of missing North Carolina woman’s body

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
chapelboro.com

Chatham’s Getting $14 Million in ARPA Money. Where’s It All Going?

Chatham County received $14 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and so far $5 million of that has been properly allocated. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided federal money to local governments to help relieve the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and help reboot the economy. Chatham County has spent the funding on a variety of public services including parks, vaccine incentives and community conversation events.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.

