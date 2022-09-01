Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff Details New Role as President of Statewide Assocation
On August 18, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck spoke with Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, about his recent election as president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. This transcript has been edited for clarity. You can listen to the full interview here. Aaron Keck: Significant milestone for Sheriff...
chapelboro.com
No. 1 UNC Women’s Soccer Falls To No. 3 UCLA For First Loss of Season
The No. 1 UNC women’s soccer team fell for the first time in 2022 on Sunday afternoon, dropping a hotly-contested match with No. 3 UCLA at Dorrance Field, 2-1. It’s the first time all season UNC has given up multiple goals in a single match. A scoreless first...
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Dominates Penn To Stay Unbeaten
The UNC field hockey team moved to 4-0 in 2022 with another home win against an Ivy League opponent. Two days after dispatching Princeton, the Tar Heels did the same to Penn at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ryleigh Heck and Erin Matson continued to swing red-hot sticks. The...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown
As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Good Ride, Unspoiled
“Let’s give them something to talk about . . . a little mystery to figure out” — Bonnie Raitt. Alumni and fans of Appalachian State and Carolina will be talking about what happened at “The Rock” in Boone Saturday for a long time, and the full mystery of UNC’s 63-61 win over ASU may never be figured out.
chapelboro.com
UNC Volleyball Wins Weekend Matches vs. South Carolina and Arizona
It was a memorable weekend at Carmichael Arena for the UNC volleyball team. The Tar Heels opened the home slate by welcoming South Carolina and Arizona to Chapel Hill, and took wins against both on Friday and Saturday nights. UNC was dominant in the first match with the Gamecocks, sweeping...
chapelboro.com
This Labor Day, Support Orange County Living Wage Employers
This Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor and celebrate the American worker. What’s the best way we can do that, here in our community?. The organization Orange County Living Wage is urging residents to spend the weekend supporting local businesses who have pledged to pay all their employees a living wage.
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
chapelboro.com
Sera Cuni, Owner of Café Root Cellar, Makes Finals of ‘Chef Showdown’
Sera Cuni rarely meets a competition she doesn’t want to enter. Whether it’s Strong Man matches around the state or Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, Cuni will take her talents wherever she can compete. Recently, Cuni made it to the grand finale of the...
chapelboro.com
Labor Day Weekend Alters Services Around Orange County
Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is coming up. Orange County residents can enjoy a day of rest and relaxation on Monday, September 5. The federal holiday means the majority of Americans will have the day off. Here’s a list of what services will be altered in observance...
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
Family reacts to discovery of missing North Carolina woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Getting $14 Million in ARPA Money. Where’s It All Going?
Chatham County received $14 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and so far $5 million of that has been properly allocated. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided federal money to local governments to help relieve the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and help reboot the economy. Chatham County has spent the funding on a variety of public services including parks, vaccine incentives and community conversation events.
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape, sentenced to decades in prison
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school in North Carolina has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes, prosecutors said. The charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014., according to a report in the News & Observer in Charlotte citing information from […]
cbs17
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Town Council Retreat, Carrboro Festivals, and Walkability
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 2nd. He discussed the town council’s recent retreat, the upcoming Carrboro Music Festival, and the town’s walkability. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
