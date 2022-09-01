ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest

Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz. The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In Central OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment

An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
News On 6

Edmond Police Trying To Identify ‘Peeping Tom’

Edmond police are on the lookout for a man accused of peeping through windows of an Edmond home near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Many of the people who live in the area said this community has been their home for years. For Marilyn Marusa, decades. “I've lived here since ‘91....
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Murder#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Shakers Sports Bar
News On 6

OCPD: Missing 88-Year-Old Man Found Alive

An 88-year-old man has been found alive and well after being reported missing from his home, according to Oklahoma City police. According to police, Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest 17th Street and North Walker Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County

Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie

At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

OKC Zoo Announce Partnership, Broken Attendance Record

The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with the Curbside Chronicle to provide a free ticket to the zoo in every edition of the magazine. In September, Curbside vendors are selling special edition issues for a $2 suggested donation. The free ticket is valid through the end of 2022. The zoo...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend

Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend. “We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”
ARCADIA, OK
News On 6

OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy