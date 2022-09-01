Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest
Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz. The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture...
News On 6
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In Central OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
News On 6
Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat
Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns. The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case. Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Edmond Police Trying To Identify ‘Peeping Tom’
Edmond police are on the lookout for a man accused of peeping through windows of an Edmond home near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Many of the people who live in the area said this community has been their home for years. For Marilyn Marusa, decades. “I've lived here since ‘91....
News On 6
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Labor Day Weekend
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Labor Day weekend. “Oklahoma County alone is 720 square miles. It can happen anyplace, anytime, any time of day, driving down the road with other motorists, you're driving with intoxicated people,” Oklahoma County Captain David Baisden said.
News On 6
2 Arrested After Luther Police Find Meth, Drug Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop
Luther police arrested two individuals during a traffic stop Friday night. Police said they took meth and drug paraphernalia from the individuals. Jason Gardener and Charlotte Lippe were arrested during the stop, according to police. They were booked into jail on multiple complaints.
News On 6
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
OCPD: Missing 88-Year-Old Man Found Alive
An 88-year-old man has been found alive and well after being reported missing from his home, according to Oklahoma City police. According to police, Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest 17th Street and North Walker Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
News On 6
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
News On 6
Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
News On 6
OKC Zoo Announce Partnership, Broken Attendance Record
The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with the Curbside Chronicle to provide a free ticket to the zoo in every edition of the magazine. In September, Curbside vendors are selling special edition issues for a $2 suggested donation. The free ticket is valid through the end of 2022. The zoo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend
Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend. “We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”
News On 6
Springing Families Forward Prepares For 'Eternal Elegance' Fundraiser Event
Springing Families Forward is gearing up for its 5th annual fundraising event. The event, called Eternal Elegance, is being put on in partnership with Rose State College and will take place on September 9. The event will feature food, wine live music and entertainment. Fore more information on the upcoming...
News On 6
Choctaw Takes Down Edmond Santa Fe 37-20
CHOCTAW, Okla. - The Choctaw Yellowjackets defeated the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves 37-20 on Friday night in Choctaw.
News On 6
Del City Beats Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
Del City and Booker T. Washington faced off at SE Williams Stadium. The final came to 27-6 with Del City taking away the win.
News On 6
OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
News On 6
Bethany Rolls To Big Win Against John Marshall
The Bethany Bronchos won their second game of the season in a big way on Friday night by defeating the John Marshall Bears 41-6. Check out the highlights from the match up!
Comments / 0