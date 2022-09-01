Read full article on original website
LABOR DAY CLOSURES
This is Labor Day and that means there are a number of closures. Federal, state, county and city offices are closed. No regular mail will be delivered. School will not be in session. Banks and credit unions are not open. Professional offices are closed. Most retail outlets will be open, though some may operate with reduced hours.
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Drug Trafficking Organization Marijuana Grow, Destroys 149k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Thursday, September 1, 2022. Jackson County Public Health Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
Sheriff: Dean Creek fire started by people experiencing homelessness
CENTRAL POINT — Investigators of a fire on Sunday, Aug. 28 are saying the blaze, which burned four acres on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road, was caused by people experiencing homelessness who were camping in the area. Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) Fire Investigators determined...
Possible Forced Labor Grow Bust
Task Force Busts Drug Trafficking Organization Marijuana Grow, Destroys 149k Lbs. Processed Illegal Cannabis, 32k Marijuana Plants; Investigators Discover Potential Forced Labor Trafficking. RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT team responded to a black-market cannabis growing and processing facility early Wednesday morning to assist Illegal Marijuana...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Night paving on Stephens starts next week
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Night paving to resurface a three-quarter-mile stretch of Northeast Stephens Street will narrow travel to one lane in each direction starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. A contractor will perform the work from just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard to Garden Valley Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 7...
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
45 tons of processed marijuana result of Josephine County search warrants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A find of 45 tons of processed marijuana is the result today of search warrants in Josephine County. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says yesterday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed four search warrants along Rockydale Road for illegal marijuana grow sites. It says...
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon spreads to nearly 14,000 acres, expected to grow amid hot and dry conditions
The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to spread, scorching nearly 14,000 acres as of Wednesday as officials say the blaze is expected to grow amid tinder-dry conditions. The blaze has burned 13,994 acres in Josephine County and is 1% contained, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal...
