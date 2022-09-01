Read full article on original website
DeFi Speculators Awaiting Arbitrum Token Flock to GMX
Last week's Nitro upgrade brought significant improvements, but no native token yet. Arbitrum, one of the most popular Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions, successfully launched its Nitro upgrade this past week. Although the release brought many significant improvements, a native Arbitrum token was not one of them. As investors wait...
What the Ethereum Merge Means for NFTs
Are your NFTs safe? What’s up with duplicate NFTs on forked chains? Developers and builders answer these and other questions. Ethereum is about to execute its long-awaited “merge” that will dramatically cut down the environmental impact of the network. There may be forked versions of Ethereum, which...
What Are Fan Tokens? Crypto Assets That Give Fans a Voice
Sports teams and bands are forging closer connections with their die-hard fans using crypto tokens. Here’s how they work. The relationship between fans and the object of their affection—be it a sports team or a band—has traditionally been something of a one-way street. Fans buy tickets and merchandise, the team or band rakes in the cash.
DeFi Project Lido Finance Rose 20% Last Week Ahead of Ethereum Merge
The token powering Ethereum staking service Lido Finance has enjoyed a heady rise over the past week, jumping from $1.60 to nearly $2 today. Holders of Lido Finance’s native token, LDO, have seen their holdings grow by over 20% in the past week. Since last Monday, LDO has risen...
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Avalanche Exposed by Self-Proclaimed Crypto Whistleblower, Ted Cruz Visits Crypto Mine
Also, Sam Bankman-Fried wants you to know that FTX isn’t buying Huobi. Crypto prices this week were again underwhelming across the board. Despite signs of growing adoption and regulation, and slight progress in crypto lenders Celsius and Holdnaut’s ongoing insolvency issues, it was another excruciatingly slow week, though relatively short on losses.
UK Agency Warns Crypto Exchanges to Report Any Sanctions’ Breaches
Crypto exchanges are now required to report and freeze accounts suspected of evading Russian sanctions or potentially face criminal charges. The United Kingdom Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) of Her Majesty’s Treasury ruled that cryptocurrency exchanges must report any suspected cryptocurrencies that may be used to evade Russian sanctions.
Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Gets a Hard Date
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says the Vasil hard fork was “the hardest update we’ve ever had to do.”. Developers at Input Output and the Cardano Foundation today announced that Cardano’s Vasil hard fork will occur on September 22, just one week after the Ethereum merge’s anticipated date of September 15.
