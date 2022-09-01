Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, September 6th
Samuel Mallett, age 44 of Sand Rock – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrets and Harassment;. Timothy Waits, age 23 of Cedar Bluff – UPOM 2, UPODP;. Richard Bonanno, age 47 of Summerville – FTA/Bail Jumping;. Mable Pangle,, age 22 of Leesburg – Community Corrections/AWOL, FTA and Alias Writ...
Polk Jail report – Friday, September 2, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the single page of arrests for Friday,
11-Month-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rockmart (Rockmart, GA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving an eleven-month-old. The accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash. The 11-year-old [..]
Centre Woman Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine
On 8/30/2022, at approximately 9:23 pm, Officer Mike Kilgore initiated a traffic stop on Alexis Road with Janice Henson of Centre, AL. During the course of the traffic stop, Officer Kilgore detected the odor of Marijuana and searched the vehicle. He apprehended 78 grams of methamphetamine, various drug equipment items,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
WAAY-TV
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Ten Pounds of Meth Seized / Rainsville Man Arrested, Charged with Trafficking
On Wednesday (August 31st) Agents from ALEA Region F Narcotics, ADETF Region F Narcotics, the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, the Huntsville (STAC) HIDA, and United States Postal Inspectors, arrested Rayford Russell Jr., 73 of Rainsville – and charged him with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any Illegal Drug.
Woman arrested for felony murder after man dies from overdose of meth she gave him, sheriff says
HARALSON COUNTY — A Carrollton woman has been arrested on felony murder charges after deputies said a man overdosed and died after ingesting the methamphetamine she gave to him. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WAFF
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
WDEF
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
Three Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Sunday
Three people were arrested on drug charges Sunday in Cherokee County. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville; Taz Cox, 28 of Centre; and Melissa Thornberry, age 44 of Leesburg were all taken into custody and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
Cherokee County Schools Will be on Regular Schedule Tuesday
The School Board says they will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the EMA Office to determine if any adjustments will be made for Gaylesville or any other schools,
Man and woman charged with murder in domestic slaying of 25-year-old in east Alabama
A man and a woman are now charged with murder in the August shooting death of an east Alabama man. Justin Racca, 25, and Ashley Duggan, also 25, are charged in the Aug. 21 slaying of 25-year-old Trenton John Medders. Racca was previously charged with manslaughter, but now his charge has been upgraded, Jacksonville police announced Thursday.
Flooding reported in Summerville, Trion areas
September 4, 2022–2:45 p.m. Chattooga County got the worst of the heavy rains that came through the area Sunday morning. With major flooding reported in Downtown Summerville. The area around the jail and the courthouse flooded causing. Workers cut the power to the Judge Jon Payne Courthouse Annex behind...
Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
