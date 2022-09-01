ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, September 6th

Samuel Mallett, age 44 of Sand Rock – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrets and Harassment;. Timothy Waits, age 23 of Cedar Bluff – UPOM 2, UPODP;. Richard Bonanno, age 47 of Summerville – FTA/Bail Jumping;. Mable Pangle,, age 22 of Leesburg – Community Corrections/AWOL, FTA and Alias Writ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Woman Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine

On 8/30/2022, at approximately 9:23 pm, Officer Mike Kilgore initiated a traffic stop on Alexis Road with Janice Henson of Centre, AL. During the course of the traffic stop, Officer Kilgore detected the odor of Marijuana and searched the vehicle. He apprehended 78 grams of methamphetamine, various drug equipment items,...
CENTRE, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Mail delivery of 10 pounds of meth leads to DeKalb County man’s arrest

Ten pounds of methamphetamine sent through the mail has led to the arrest of an alleged DeKalb County drug dealer. Rayford Russell, 73, of Rainsville was arrested Wednesday by agents from ALEA Region F Narcotics, ADETF Region F Narcotics, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case

Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
RAINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Three Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Sunday

Three people were arrested on drug charges Sunday in Cherokee County. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville; Taz Cox, 28 of Centre; and Melissa Thornberry, age 44 of Leesburg were all taken into custody and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
LEESBURG, AL
wrganews.com

Flooding reported in Summerville, Trion areas

September 4, 2022–2:45 p.m. Chattooga County got the worst of the heavy rains that came through the area Sunday morning. With major flooding reported in Downtown Summerville. The area around the jail and the courthouse flooded causing. Workers cut the power to the Judge Jon Payne Courthouse Annex behind...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
OXFORD, AL

