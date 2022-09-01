iPhone 14 Plus name leaks ahead of September 7th launch event

The 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone that will be part of the iPhone 14 series has a name, and it appears to be the same name that leaked back in late June. Contrary to expectations that Apple will call it iPhone 14 Max, that rumor said the larger handset will be known as iPhone 14 Plus.

We’ve been calling it iPhone 14 Plus ever since. It’s a name choice that makes more sense than the Max for this particular device. And we have two additional leaks dropping a few days ahead of the September 7th launch event that offer the same moniker.

As you might know, the iPhone 14 series will offer buyers two sizes and two designs. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will have notch displays, just like the iPhone 13 models. Then we have the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max featuring pill-and-hole display cutouts.

We’ve already explained that you can consider the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as variants of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. They’ll have the same hardware, save for the 120Hz screen and the triple-lens camera module on the back. But they’ll feature a much better entry price.

iPhone 14 Pro render from Front Page Tech. Image source: Front Page Tech

The iPhone 14 Pro models will deliver the best possible iPhone experience this year. They’ll be the only ones to rock the A16 Bionic chip, faster LPDDR5 RAM, a 48-megapixel wide camera, and a zoom camera on the back. Add the new screen design to that, and you get the complete picture.

With all that in mind, the iPhone 14 lineup would look like this: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Plus is a better choice than the Max for the 6.7-inch model. It avoids confusion with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And it makes it clear to buyers that the Max is the best possible iPhone 14 option.

A Twitter user already posted purported images online showing the iPhone 14 Plus name printed on a transparent case accessory.

Separately, 9to5Mac has learned that Apple instructed case makers not to use the iPhone 14 Max name for their accessories. That happened at least since July, which might explain the late June reports that mentioned the iPhone 14 Plus name.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 series next Wednesday, streaming the launch event online.

