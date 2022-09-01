ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 Plus name leaks ahead of September 7th launch event

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eStHd_0hdpdDp200

The 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone that will be part of the iPhone 14 series has a name, and it appears to be the same name that leaked back in late June. Contrary to expectations that Apple will call it iPhone 14 Max, that rumor said the larger handset will be known as iPhone 14 Plus.

We’ve been calling it iPhone 14 Plus ever since. It’s a name choice that makes more sense than the Max for this particular device. And we have two additional leaks dropping a few days ahead of the September 7th launch event that offer the same moniker.

As you might know, the iPhone 14 series will offer buyers two sizes and two designs. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will have notch displays, just like the iPhone 13 models. Then we have the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max featuring pill-and-hole display cutouts.

We’ve already explained that you can consider the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as variants of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. They’ll have the same hardware, save for the 120Hz screen and the triple-lens camera module on the back. But they’ll feature a much better entry price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbsHj_0hdpdDp200
iPhone 14 Pro render from Front Page Tech. Image source: Front Page Tech

The iPhone 14 Pro models will deliver the best possible iPhone experience this year. They’ll be the only ones to rock the A16 Bionic chip, faster LPDDR5 RAM, a 48-megapixel wide camera, and a zoom camera on the back. Add the new screen design to that, and you get the complete picture.

With all that in mind, the iPhone 14 lineup would look like this: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Plus is a better choice than the Max for the 6.7-inch model. It avoids confusion with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And it makes it clear to buyers that the Max is the best possible iPhone 14 option.

A Twitter user already posted purported images online showing the iPhone 14 Plus name printed on a transparent case accessory.

Separately, 9to5Mac has learned that Apple instructed case makers not to use the iPhone 14 Max name for their accessories. That happened at least since July, which might explain the late June reports that mentioned the iPhone 14 Plus name.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 series next Wednesday, streaming the launch event online.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales

Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Design#Smart Phone#Ios
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Mashed

Elon Musk's Unconventional Steakhouse Order

Ever wondered what the wealthy, eccentric Elon Musk orders when he dines at a steakhouse? In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk let on that when it comes to food, he prefers to live in the moment. "I'd rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life," he said. Musk's eating preferences are varied and draw from a range of cuisines and flavors. When in Europe, he eats German foods (his favorite is döner kebab, he said on Twitter), and he also appreciates French cuisine and barbecue (via CBS News). For a late-night snack, the Tesla founder is even partial to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as he revealed in a 2019 tweet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
SPY

We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams

Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99    What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
ELECTRONICS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
CNET

7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance

Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?

Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy