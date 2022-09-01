Read full article on original website
WKRG
Scattered PM storms possible for Labor Day
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Labor Day, Gulf Coast!. We start out quiet on this Labor Day with a few offshore storms that could skirt the coastline later this morning. Temps are starting in the lower 70’s for most. Throughout the morning, a few coastal storms are possible...
WKRG
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
WKRG
Pop-up storms for Labor Day, Unsettled pattern continues this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms linger this evening with an unsettled pattern continuing into the work week. There are spotty showers and storms mainly north of I-10 this evening, but those will wind down into the later evening hours tonight. Temperatures will drop overnight into the low- to mid-70’s with upper-70’s along the coastline. Labor Day will bring the chance for pop-up thunderstorms especially into the afternoon, and temperatures will remain very seasonable in the mid- to upper-80’s.
WKRG
A few showers this morning, Scattered storms by the afternoon
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. We will keep in the chance for a few showers throughout the morning today. Temperatures will quickly rise throughout the day into the mid- to upper-80’s. More storms will be possible by the afternoon, so make sure to keep an umbrella or a rain jacket handy.
WKRG
Scattered downpours tomorrow, A few pop-up storms for Labor Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had a few scattered storms throughout the day, but most places north of the coastline managed to stay fairly dry. Cloud cover dominated the back half of the day, but we should have only a few clouds overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s. For Sunday, more storms are possible with rain chances at 60 percent. Temperatures will reach into the mid- to upper-80’s across the Gulf Coast.
2022 Mobile area rainfall on track for lower total than 2021
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile experienced an abnormal amount of total rainfall in the month of August, but despite producing nearly five more inches than normal, total rainfall in 2022 is far less than at this point than in 2021. According to Weather.gov, Mobile totaled 65.16 inches of rain through the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Our Saturday will be hot and humid, with storms likely.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have been a bit quiet the past few days, but that is likely to change today. Gulf moisture is back, and 60-70% rain chances are back with it for our Saturday. The storms will pop up in the afternoon so be flexible with your plans once the storms build. Highs will be near 90.
WKRG
Higher rain chances for Labor Day weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Labor Day weekend is here! Unfortunately, the weather pattern looks to become more unsettled with higher rain chances ahead. Isolated showers starting up at the coast Saturday morning will develop and drift inland through the day. With deeper moisture in place, locally heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90. The chance of rain will slowly wind down through the evening. Scattered clouds will remain overnight with lows in the lower 70s.
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Great White sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including Great White sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But forget […]
Mobile Labor Day Parade returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You may not be laboring on this Labor Day but dozens of others are to carry on a Mobile tradition. The annual Labor Day parade returns for the first time since 2019. The annual Labor Day parade rolls just before 10 this morning at 9:50 from the Mobile Civic Center. It’s […]
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Tiger sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including tiger sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
WKRG
Adopt this terrier with cute ears
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
WKRG
Danielle becomes the first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin this year
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Danielle has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane in the northern Atlantic which is officially the first hurricane that has formed in the Atlantic Basin during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Danielle’s max winds are at 75 mph with a westward movement at...
WKRG
Tropical Depression 5 strengthens into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 5 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic, but is not a threat to the United States or the News 5 area. It is moving to the east at 2 mph and is expected to loop around to continue moving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Peak hurricane season - changes expected
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
U.S. Coast Guard saves 2 from sinking boat in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile said they safely saved two people from a sinking boat Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post USCG Sector Mobile. A 35-foot “recreational vessel” was taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley, Sector Mobile Command Center and a […]
Daphne boat launch closing Tuesday for repairs
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a $700,000 project funded by the City of Daphne and the state. Major improvements begin Tuesday at the D’Olive Bay Public Boat Launch. “Boy, there’s fishing all year long, there are recreational activities during the summer and spring. There’s no good time to do it, but this is the time […]
Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
