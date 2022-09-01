Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
WPFO
"It's too scary:" Portland mother, kids wake up Saturday to gunshots through their window
PORTLAND (WGME) - The sound of gunshots woke Nimo Abdi and her four young children around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police Police say two different shootings in the Riverton Park Housing Complex disrupted the hundreds of people living there. Around 8 p.m. Friday, on person reported hearing gunshots from the area...
WPFO
Proposed night train project gains steam, excitement from Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME)-- People looking to get to and from Canada from parts of New England could have another option if a proposed train project comes together. The Canadian group, Fondation Trains de Nuit, or the Night Trains Foundation, is proposing an overnight ride on the rails. While it...
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
WPFO
Group behind cruise ship restrictions referendum pulls support, question remains on ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The group behind four referendum questions on the November ballot in Portland has pulled its support for one of those questions after announcing a "compromise" this week. The question, which will still go before voters in November, centered around restricting the number of passengers who are allowed...
WPFO
High school football season kicks off in Maine
STANDISH (WGME) -- The high school football season has officially started in Maine. The Bonny Eagle Scots made history Friday night when they opened up against Merrimack, New Hampshire. This marked the first time in the modern era a team from Maine opened up the regular season against a team...
WPFO
Estrella volunteers to attend University of Tennessee
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland basketball phenom J.P. Estrella made his long-awaited college announcement Friday. “I'll be attending the University of Tennessee,” Estrella said. He'll be a Tennessee Volunteer after his upcoming season at Brewster Academy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Monument Square to host World Cup watch party for US vs. England on Black Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Pro Portland Original and Portland Downtown announced the locations for World Cup watch parties around the city on Friday. With the World Cup taking place this November in Qatar, each of the watch parties for Team USA will be happening at 2 p.m. On November 21, Bissell...
Comments / 0