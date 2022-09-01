ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
SANFORD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ME
Traffic
City
Lewiston, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
WPFO

Shaws in Scarborough closing soon

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

High school football season kicks off in Maine

STANDISH (WGME) -- The high school football season has officially started in Maine. The Bonny Eagle Scots made history Friday night when they opened up against Merrimack, New Hampshire. This marked the first time in the modern era a team from Maine opened up the regular season against a team...
STANDISH, ME
WPFO

Estrella volunteers to attend University of Tennessee

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland basketball phenom J.P. Estrella made his long-awaited college announcement Friday. “I'll be attending the University of Tennessee,” Estrella said. He'll be a Tennessee Volunteer after his upcoming season at Brewster Academy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy