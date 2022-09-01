ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

My Real Housewives Of New Jersey Dream Cast

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is filming and raring to go. Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas officially tied the knot last month and Tre looked like a New Jersey princess wedding topper. Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not attend Teresa’s nuptials so we know the drama between Tre and Melissa will be […] The post My Real Housewives Of New Jersey Dream Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Jackie Goldschneider Reportedly Loses Full-Time Spot On Real Housewives Of New Jersey To Rachel Fuda

The past four seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey have been etched in Bravo history for a few reasons. The insane level of drama, action in every episode, and the fact that they are the first Housewives cast to keep their full-time lineup the same for four years straight. That means each cast […] The post Jackie Goldschneider Reportedly Loses Full-Time Spot On Real Housewives Of New Jersey To Rachel Fuda appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Bravo Calls Out ‘Harmful Rhetoric’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Was Harassed Online: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Responds

Enough is enough. After Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon was harassed online with hateful messages, Bravo slammed viewers for their actions, encouraging better treatment of its stars. The backlash began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to social media on Tuesday, August 24, explaining via Twitter that she is “a very […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
E! News

Teen Mom's Jade Cline and Boyfriend Sean Austin Are Engaged

Watch: "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships. Jade Cline and Sean Austin are striding into their next chapter. The couple—who was first introduced to audiences during the 2018 premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant—have gotten engaged. In a video shared to Jade's TikTok account Sept. 1, Sean is seen popping the question in front of their closest family and friends (not to worry—MTV cameras were also there to catch all the action).
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy