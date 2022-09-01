Read full article on original website
My Real Housewives Of New Jersey Dream Cast
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is filming and raring to go. Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas officially tied the knot last month and Tre looked like a New Jersey princess wedding topper. Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not attend Teresa’s nuptials so we know the drama between Tre and Melissa will be […] The post My Real Housewives Of New Jersey Dream Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jackie Goldschneider Reportedly Loses Full-Time Spot On Real Housewives Of New Jersey To Rachel Fuda
The past four seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey have been etched in Bravo history for a few reasons. The insane level of drama, action in every episode, and the fact that they are the first Housewives cast to keep their full-time lineup the same for four years straight. That means each cast […] The post Jackie Goldschneider Reportedly Loses Full-Time Spot On Real Housewives Of New Jersey To Rachel Fuda appeared first on Reality Tea.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Bravo Calls Out ‘Harmful Rhetoric’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Was Harassed Online: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Responds
Enough is enough. After Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon was harassed online with hateful messages, Bravo slammed viewers for their actions, encouraging better treatment of its stars. The backlash began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to social media on Tuesday, August 24, explaining via Twitter that she is “a very […]
TMZ.com
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, died on Aug. 26 at the age of 74 from a sudden heart attack, PEOPLE can confirm. Funeral services for the beloved father, of Englewood, New Jersey, were held last week. News of his passing was made public by Margaret on Monday, in an emotional Instagram post.
Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson Is ‘Showered With So Much Love’ Amid 1st Pregnancy: See Photos
Showered with love! Jenna Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are gearing up to welcome their first child and the pregnant reality TV star enjoyed celebrating her little one at her baby shower. “Baby Boy was showered with so much love today by our family and friends here in Utah,” Johnson, 28, captioned a Saturday, […]
Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart’s Relationship Timeline
More than five years after Andi Dorfman handed out roses on The Bachelorette, she has accepted a proposal from Blaine Hart. The lawyer first appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. After she (infamously) dumped Juan Pablo Galavis during the fantasy suite dates, Dorfman was named the season 10 Bachelorette. During […]
Teen Mom's Jade Cline and Boyfriend Sean Austin Are Engaged
Watch: "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships. Jade Cline and Sean Austin are striding into their next chapter. The couple—who was first introduced to audiences during the 2018 premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant—have gotten engaged. In a video shared to Jade's TikTok account Sept. 1, Sean is seen popping the question in front of their closest family and friends (not to worry—MTV cameras were also there to catch all the action).
