Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
thesource.com
Tank Says R&B Needs More Mainstream Support and the Return of Jamie Foxx
The talk around R&B, and its status of it, continues to grow. After Diddy’s “R&B is Dead” conversation, TMZ caught Tank at LAX, who just recently delivered his R&B Money album. What does he think is currently impacting R&B? No mainstream love. Speaking to the camera, Tank...
thesource.com
50 Cent Trolls The Game After Winning Emmy: ‘I’m Sorry You Didn’t Get One’
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special. The show dubbed...
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Win Emmys for 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show
There are a bunch of new EMMY Award winners in Hip-Hop. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special.
thesource.com
DJ Khaled’s ‘GOD DID’ Makes No. 1 Debut on Billboard Hot 100
Another one. DJ Khaled’s GOD DID will debut on top of the Billboard 200, becoming his fourth album to top the charts. GOD DID opens with 107,500 equivalent album units in the first week. The album is also the 10th top 10 album for Khaled. SEA units account for...
thesource.com
Lil Baby Releases New Single ‘Detox’ and Sets Album Release for Oct. 14
A new song called “Detox” by Lil Baby has been released to cap off the summer. Since his debut in 2017, the Atlanta native has propelled himself into superstardom, and “Detox” is the most recent in a long series of hard-hitting songs that show the rapper at the top of his game. Lil Baby has also shared a brand-new music video for the track to go along with the release.
thesource.com
Cam’ron and A-Trak Announce Collab Album ‘U Wasn’t There’ and Release New Single
A-Trak and Cam’ron have reunited for a long-awaited joint album, U Wasn’t There. The album will release on September 23. In 2014, Damon Dash introduced Cam’ron and A-Trak. Dash had a vision for a three-way partnership that would combine the prestige of the Diplomats, Fool’s Gold, and Bluroc brands. The unusual duo quickly grew close and began recording at Cam’s home in the New Jersey suburbs. Although fans got a taste of it with the hit single “Dipshits” (included on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track), the two spoke of the Federal Reserve EP, a fabled project that was promoted with a Complex cover story but never saw the light of day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Bun B & Est Gee Joins Yella Beezy On ‘Pimp C’ Music Video
Always keepin’ it trill. After turning up the heat last month with his new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, Asylum’s Yella Beezy cranks up the heat as he pays homage to the legendary Texas rapper Pimp C with his new single “Pimp C” featuring EST Gee, which is accompanied with a music video featuring a guest appearances with Pimp C’s UGK rap partner, Bun B. Baccend Beezy continues his infectious return with another impressive southern-fried rap. He spits:
Comments / 0